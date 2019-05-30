Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, May 30, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Séan Maguire, Tarmon, Kilkee, Clare / Drumreilly, Leitrim



The death has occurred peacefully at his home in Yonkers, New York, surrounded by his loving family of Séan Maguire, Yonkers, New York and formerly of Drumreilly, Co. Leitrim and Tarmon, Kilkee, co. Clare son of the late Hughie Maguire. Sadly missed by his loving wife Monica (nee McNamara), his adored children Stephen, Deirdre, Cian and Conor, his mother Una (Drumreilly, Co. Leitrim), brothers Hugh, Joseph, Michael, Dessie and Oliver, sisters Geraldine, Anne-Marie and Regina, mother-in-law Kathleen McNamara (Tarmon, Kilkee, Co. Clare), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Hodders Funeral Home in Yonkers, New York on Friday 31st May from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday 1st June in St. Barnabas Church followed by burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, New York A memorial Mass for Séan will be held in Drumreilly , Co. Leitrim and Kilkee, Co. Clare at a later date. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Séan, to Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.

Nuala Carroll (nee Mulhern), Knocknacarra and formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon

Nuala Carroll (nee Mulhern), Hawthorn Place, Knocknacarra and formerly of Arigna, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Galway Clinic, 26th May 2019. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken family, her husband Mike, her son Brian, her daughter Sarah, sister Lena Regan (Drumboylan, Roscommon), brother Micheál Mulhern (Arigna, Roscommon), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends Funeral Mass on Thursday, 30th May, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Cargin Cemetery, Headford. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Kevin O'Hara, Goatstown, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim

O’Hara Kevin (Goatstown and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim) 26th May 2019 (suddenly) at home with his loving wife Kathleen by his side. Much loved father of Sharon, Colette, Sinead, Karen, Yvonne and Kevin. He will be greatly missed by his family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, his twelve treasured grandchildren, sisters Winnie and Mary, brothers Liam, John and Laurence, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Removal on Thursday morning (30th May) to the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum arriving at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park. Family flowers only please. House private.

Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (née Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Mary (Mae) Fitzgerald (nee Flynn), Church Street, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 27th May 2019 (peacefully) in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Predeceased by her husband John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Gerard (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Kieran (Strandhill, Sligo), daughters-in-law Patricia and Elaine, grandchildren Glynn, Ciara, Eimear, Liam, Niamh and Níall, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired to St. Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia. Cremation took place in Sydney. Deeply missed by his father Basil, mother Christine, Fiancé Broc, brother Fr Mark, sisters Catriona and Ruth, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. His ashes will be reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, 31st May, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Joseph's Church, Clonturk, Dromod, at 10.30am with burial of ashes afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Please be aware that the House is strictly private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Jack Dodd Foundation and Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Patrick (PJ) (Murt) Moriarty, Glasnevin, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon / Glenbeigh, Kerry

Late of An Post, Sheriff St. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rita and adored father of Sinead and Denise. PJ will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, grandchildren Caelum, Sophie, and Zach, son-in-law Brian, sisters Patricia and Mary, brothers John and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. Reposing at his home this Thursday the 30th (house private). Removal on Friday morning to Our Mother of Divine Grace Church, Ballygall, arriving at 9.50am for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery for Burial.

May they all Rest In Peace.