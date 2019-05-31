Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, May 31, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Tommy Heraghty, Main Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Grange, Sligo

The death has occurred of Tommy Heraghty (publican and farmer) of Tullyskerney and Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Grange, Co. Sligo peacefully at St. Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernadette, his daughter Arlene, his sons Pauric and Daragh, son-in-law Dave, daughters in law Aoibhe and Phil, his grandchildren Aoibhin, Conall, Siún, Gethin and Rían, his sisters Carmel, Josie, Geraldine, Rosean, Pauline and Patricia, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Saturday from 4pm to 7pm with removal from his home on Sunday to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and house private please.

Peadar Gibbons, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Peadar Gibbons (funeral undertaker) Keshcarrigan, Ck-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim who died on 30th May peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Derwin and Joseph, daughters Edel (Sheehan) and Marie (Keaveney) sons in law Tony and Michael, daughter in law Dina, Grandchildren Kian, Aisling, Leah and Emma. Sisters Una Mc Govern (Drumshanbo), Rita Muldoon (Dublin), Mary Joe Farrelly (Dublin) and Dympna Davison (Sussex), brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today Friday from 5 o'clock until 9 o'clock and again on Saturday from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Funeral mass on Sunday morning at 11.30 in St. Brigid's Church Drumcong. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Oncology Unit Sligo University Hospital. House private on Sunday morning please.

Pauline Daly (née Mulvey), Gort, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Pauline Daly (nee Mulvey), Gort, Jamestown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, May 30th 2019, peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband John, son Ned and infant daughter Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Peter and Sean, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren, sisters Imelda Carty (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Lily French (Jamestown), brother-in-law Percy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of her son Peter and Maria (Gort, Jamestown) tomorrow Friday from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with removal on Saturday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Jamestown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to The North West Hospice, Sligo. House Private on Saturday morning, please. One way traffic system in operation via Jamestown.

Sean Maguire, Tarmon, Kilkee, Clare / Drumreilly, Leitrim

The death has occurred peacefully at his home in Yonkers, New York, surrounded by his loving family of Séan Maguire, Yonkers, New York and formerly of Drumreilly, Co. Leitrim and Tarmon, Kilkee, co. Clare son of the late Hughie Maguire. Sadly missed by his loving wife Monica (nee McNamara), his adored children Stephen, Deirdre, Cian and Conor, his mother Una (Drumreilly, Co. Leitrim), brothers Hugh, Joseph, Michael, Dessie and Oliver, sisters Geraldine, Anne-Marie and Regina, mother-in-law Kathleen McNamara (Tarmon, Kilkee, Co. Clare), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Hodders Funeral Home in Yonkers, New York on Friday 31st May from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Saturday 1st June in St. Barnabas Church followed by burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, New York A memorial Mass for Séan will be held in Drumreilly , Co. Leitrim and Kilkee, Co. Clare at a later date. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Séan, to Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.

Francis Shanley, Currycramp, Bornacoola, Leitrim

Suddenly, after a traffic accident in Australia. Cremation took place in Sydney. Deeply missed by his father Basil, mother Christine, Fiancé Broc, brother Fr Mark, sisters Catriona and Ruth, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. His ashes will be reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, 31st May, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St Joseph's Church, Clonturk, Dromod, at 10.30am with burial of ashes afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Please be aware that the House is strictly private please. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Jack Dodd Foundation and Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

Patrick (PJ) (Murt) Moriarty, Glasnevin, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon / Glenbeigh, Kerry

Late of An Post, Sheriff St. Peacefully at the Mater Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rita and adored father of Sinead and Denise. PJ will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, grandchildren Caelum, Sophie, and Zach, son-in-law Brian, sisters Patricia and Mary, brothers John and Michael, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him. Removal on Friday morning to Our Mother of Divine Grace Church, Ballygall, arriving at 9.50am for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Glasnevin Cemetery for burial.

May they all Rest In Peace.