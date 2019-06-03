Leitrim deaths - Monday, June 3, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Philomena McPartlan, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Philomena McPartlan, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at Aras Bhride this evening (Monday) from 5pm until 6pm followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial to follow in Aughalaughey Cemetery.

Carmel McSharry, Castlebar, Co Mayo / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Carmel McSharry (nee English), Rathbawn Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital on Saturday, 1st June, 2019. Loving wife of the late James and loving mother of Anthony, Jarlath, John, Eamon, Fergal and loving sister of Rita, UK, Evelyn, Dublin and the late Clare, Robert, Michael and James. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home today, Monday ng from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Mayo University Hospital c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.

Tommy O'Brien, Cornamuckla, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Tommy O’Brien, Cornamuckla, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, on Sunday (2nd June 2019) peacefully in his 92nd year at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, Co Roscommon surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his late wife Kathleen, his brother Seamus and his sisters; Breda and Kay. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; Marie, Teresa, Padraig and Thomas, grandchildren; Keelan, Dervla, Shane, Hannah, Niamh and Tomas, brother Paddy (Dublin), sisters; Patsy (Dromard), Chris (Abbeyshrule), Nelly (Dublin), Josie (Dublin), daughter in law Mary and sons in law; Andrew and Joseph, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday (3rd June) from 2pm - 8pm. Funeral mass on Tuesday (4th June) in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, Co Leitrim at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

May they Rest In Peace.