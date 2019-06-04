Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, June 4, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Michael Rooney, Glencar, Leitrim

Rooney, (Baldoyle ex Drummonds, Glencar Co. Leitrim) (Former Garda Siochana) 1st June 2019, Beaumont Hospital, Michael, loving husband to his late wife Jane, adoring father to his children, John, Colm, Kevin, Annemarie. Sadly missed by his children, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, brother Thady, extended family, friends and neighbours. Also remembering at this time, his brother John and nephew Fearghal. Reposing, this Wednesday & Thursday in his family home from 5pm to 8pm. Removal, Friday to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Baldoyle, for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital.

Padraig Lynch, Dooneen, Ballinameen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(London & Dooneen, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) June 2nd, 2019 (Suddenly) in Aberdeen. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family, his father Paddy Joe, brothers Tony (Elphin), Donal (Galway) and Noel (Ballinameen), sisters Det Diffley (Elphin), Connie (Ballinameen) and Nicola (Ballinameen), aunt Bridget Mc Loughlin (Lecarrow), nephews Tomás (Australia), Peter and Dara, nieces Jacinta, Anne, Milena and Anik, grand-nephews Connell, Caolín and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Albert Graham, Doon, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Albert Graham, Doon, Ballyconnell, and formerly of Cloncallow, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, Monday June 3rd (peacefully) in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Albert will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Isabella, sons Alan, Derek, Norman, daughters Noeline and Sharon, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. Resting in the family home in Doon, Ballyconnell on Tuesday all day. Funeral arrangements to follow later.

Ray Quinn, Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan / Dublin 7, Dublin



And formerly Mc Kee Park, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, children Lorna (Shay), Kerri (Joseph), Ray (Kay) and Roy, grandchildren Erín, Caihla, Caelán, Matt, Finn, Clair, Gavin, and good friends Bridget Anne, Frank and family, relatives and friends. Remains arriving on Wednesday to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery.

Philomena McPartlan, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred at Sligo University Hospital of Philomena McPartlan, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am at St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin. Burial to follow in Aughalaughey Cemetery.

Carmel McSharry, Castlebar, Co Mayo / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Carmel McSharry (nee English), Rathbawn Road, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital on Saturday, 1st June, 2019. Loving wife of the late James and loving mother of Anthony, Jarlath, John, Eamon, Fergal and loving sister of Rita, UK, Evelyn, Dublin and the late Clare, Robert, Michael and James. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, sisters, brother in law, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm at Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Mayo University Hospital c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors.

Tommy O'Brien, Cornamuckla, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tommy O’Brien, Cornamuckla, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, on Sunday (2nd June 2019) peacefully in his 92nd year at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, Co Roscommon surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his late wife Kathleen, his brother Seamus and his sisters; Breda and Kay. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family; Marie, Teresa, Padraig and Thomas, grandchildren; Keelan, Dervla, Shane, Hannah, Niamh and Tomas, brother Paddy (Dublin), sisters; Patsy (Dromard), Chris (Abbeyshrule), Nelly (Dublin), Josie (Dublin), daughter in law Mary and sons in law; Andrew and Joseph, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass on Tuesday (4th June) in St Joseph’s Church, Aughavas, Co Leitrim at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

May they Rest In Peace.