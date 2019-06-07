Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 7, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Pat Cullen (née Faughnan), Harold's Cross, Dublin / Dromod, Leitrim

Cullen (née Faughnan) Mary Pat (Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W and formerly of Dromod, Co. Leitrim) June 4th, 2019 – (unexpectedly) at St. James’s Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and loving sister of Bernard, Timothy, Henry and the late Pádraig. She will be very sadly missed by her loving brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass today Friday, June 7, in Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus after 11:30am Mass to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Arthritis Ireland, 1 Clanwilliam Square, Dublin 2.

Mary (Mamie) Lyons (née Philbin), Baranarig, Knocknagoshel, Kerry / Boyle, Roscommon

Mary (Mamie) Lyons (nee Philbin) - reposing at her daughter Ann and son-in-law Peter's residence in Coolmaine Lodge, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, today, Friday evening. She was predeceased by her husband Seán and her brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Seán, daughters Bridie, Maureen, Ann, Jo, Noreen and Helen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her 14 adored grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Leahy's Funeral Home, Knocknagoshel, on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel. Requiem Mass for Mary (Mamie) will take place on Monday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Michael Dwyer, Assylinn, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Castlebar Hospital, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his brother Francis (England), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle today, Friday from 5pm until 7pm, arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian burial on Saturday at 12.30pm. Funeral afterwards to Templevaney Cemetery.

Michael Rooney, Glencar, Leitrim

Rooney, (Baldoyle ex Drummonds, Glencar Co. Leitrim) (Former Garda Siochana) 1st June 2019, Beaumont Hospital, Michael, loving husband to his late wife Jane, adoring father to his children, John, Colm, Kevin, Annemarie. Sadly missed by his children, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, brother Thady, extended family, friends and neighbours. Also remembering at this time, his brother John and nephew Fearghal. Removal today, Friday to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Baldoyle, for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Beaumont Hospital.

Padraig Lynch, Dooneen, Ballinameen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(London & Dooneen, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) June 2nd, 2019 (Suddenly) in Aberdeen. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family, his father Paddy Joe, brothers Tony (Elphin), Donal (Galway) and Noel (Ballinameen), sisters Det Diffley (Elphin), Connie (Ballinameen) and Nicola (Ballinameen), aunt Bridget Mc Loughlin (Lecarrow), nephews Tomás (Australia), Peter and Dara, nieces Jacinta, Anne, Milena and Anik, grand-nephews Connell, Caolín and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Nigel Martin, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Martin - (Canada and late of Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). June 2nd 2019 (Suddenly) in Canada; Nigel. Predeceased by his father Frank (Frankie) and recently by his sister Anita Maryrose. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Norah, brothers Frank, Reggie, Keith, Malcolm, Alister, Roland, Tyrone, Ivan and Neilson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House private please.

May they all Rest In Peace.