Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, June 10, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Larry Williams, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim



(Formerly Williams Rock Drilling Contractors) and late of Shannonlodge nursing home Rooskey, Peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Reposing at Shannonlodge nursing home this evening Monday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Carrigallen followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) BE Feeley, Moytura, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Boyle, Roscommon



Late of Greatmeddow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. In the District Hospital, Carlow. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte, Joe will be sadly missed by his children Conor, Elinor and Turlough, sons-in-law Pádhraic and Fintan, daughter-in-law Jacinta, his brothers Barry and John, sisters Pauline, Rita and Veronica, grandchildren, Cole, Ella, Joseph, Maeve and Aoife, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R21 Y221) on Monday from 12 noon, concluding with rosary at 8 o'c. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital Carlow. House Private on Tuesday morning, please.

James (Jim) Drumm, Willow Avenue, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Drumm, Willow Avenue, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Anthony. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sue, daughter Maggie, son Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Josie, Susan, Anna, Eileen and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today (Mon) from 4pm until 10pm. Removal of remains on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Staghall, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Eamon Dolan, Cornalaughta, Leckaun, Newtownmanor, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon at Mary Mother of God Church Newtownmanor. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on morning of funeral please. Family flowers only, donations if desired to C.O.P.D.

Mary (Mamie) Lyons (née Philbin), Baranarig, Knocknagoshel, Kerry / Boyle, Roscommon

Mary (Mamie) Lyons (nee Philbin) was predeceased by her husband Seán and her brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed by her loving son Seán, daughters Bridie, Maureen, Ann, Jo, Noreen and Helen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her 14 adored grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass for Mary (Mamie) will take place on Monday at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel, followed by burial afterwards in Knockane Cemetery, Knocknagoshel.

Padraig Lynch, Dooneen, Ballinameen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(London & Dooneen, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) June 2nd, 2019 (Suddenly) in Aberdeen. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family, his father Paddy Joe, brothers Tony (Elphin), Donal (Galway) and Noel (Ballinameen), sisters Det Diffley (Elphin), Connie (Ballinameen) and Nicola (Ballinameen), aunt Bridget Mc Loughlin (Lecarrow), nephews Tomás (Australia), Peter and Dara, nieces Jacinta, Anne, Milena and Anik, grand-nephews Connell, Caolín and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral and Cremation will take place in London. Memorial Mass will take place in Ireland at a later date.

Nigel Martin, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Martin - (Canada and late of Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). June 2nd 2019 (Suddenly) in Canada; Nigel. Predeceased by his father Frank (Frankie) and recently by his sister Anita Maryrose. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Norah, brothers Frank, Reggie, Keith, Malcolm, Alister, Roland, Tyrone, Ivan and Neilson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House private please.

May they all Rest In Peace.