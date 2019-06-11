Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, June 11, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James (Jimmy) Kehoe, Dowra, Leitrim / Letterkenny, Donegal

Of Manchester, Dowra and Letterkenny. Peacefully, in the loving care of the Management and Staff of Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny, County Donegal. Predeceased by his wife Annie (nee O’Rourke). Deeply regretted by Son Gerard (Manchester), Daughter Margaret (Letterkenny), daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Reposing in St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera on Tuesday evening from 7pm, followed by prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass at Twelve noon on Wednesday. Burial afterwards to Fahy Cemetery.

Larry Williams, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim

(Formerly Williams Rock Drilling Contractors) and late of Shannonlodge nursing home Rooskey, Peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church Carrigallen followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph (Joe) BE Feeley, Moytura, Dunleckney, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Boyle, Roscommon

Late of Greatmeddow, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. In the District Hospital, Carlow. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte, Joe will be sadly missed by his children Conor, Elinor and Turlough, sons-in-law Pádhraic and Fintan, daughter-in-law Jacinta, his brothers Barry and John, sisters Pauline, Rita and Veronica, grandchildren, Cole, Ella, Joseph, Maeve and Aoife, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning, arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the District Hospital Carlow. House Private on Tuesday morning, please.



James (Jim) Drumm, Willow Avenue, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Drumm, Willow Avenue, Belturbet, Co. Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Anthony. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sue, daughter Maggie, son Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Sean, sisters Josie, Susan, Anna, Eileen and Carmel, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal of remains on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Staghall, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Padraig Lynch, Dooneen, Ballinameen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(London & Dooneen, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) June 2nd, 2019 (Suddenly) in Aberdeen. Pre-deceased by his mother Mary. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family, his father Paddy Joe, brothers Tony (Elphin), Donal (Galway) and Noel (Ballinameen), sisters Det Diffley (Elphin), Connie (Ballinameen) and Nicola (Ballinameen), aunt Bridget Mc Loughlin (Lecarrow), nephews Tomás (Australia), Peter and Dara, nieces Jacinta, Anne, Milena and Anik, grand-nephews Connell, Caolín and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral and Cremation will take place in London. Memorial Mass will take place in Ireland at a later date.

Nigel Martin, Frenchpark, Roscommon

Martin - (Canada and late of Frenchpark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon). June 2nd 2019 (Suddenly) in Canada; Nigel. Predeceased by his father Frank (Frankie) and recently by his sister Anita Maryrose. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his mother Norah, brothers Frank, Reggie, Keith, Malcolm, Alister, Roland, Tyrone, Ivan and Neilson, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House private please.

May they all Rest In Peace.