Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, June 13, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area and surrounding counties:

Michael Robert Stooks, Cloonstonor Manor, Strokestown, Roscommon / Lanesborough, Longford



Michael Robert Stooks, Cloonstonor Manor, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon, Died 11th June suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by sister Letitia. Deeply regretted by his mother Gabrielle, father Mike (Lanesborough), son George, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home, Lanesborough Thursday, 13th June, from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Lanesborough to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 14th June, at 3pm burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House private Please.

Maureen O'Connor (née McDonagh) Rathbaun, Ballinacarrow, Sligo

Peacefully at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Reposing at Clarke's Funeral Home, Coolaney, on Thursday morning (13th June) from 10am to 11am, with removal to The Church of St Feichin and St Lassara, Ballinacarrow, for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilvarnet Cemetery.

Clare Clarke (née Rodden) Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Cavan

June 11th 2019 peacefully surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff in Oak View nursing home, Belturbet. Predeceased by her sister Vera. Sadly missed by her loving husband Henry, sons Dennis & Louis, sister Moira, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Amy, Stephen, Nicole, Catherine & Thomas. Clare will also be a great loss to her extended family, cousins, nieces, nephew and her many friends. Rest in Peace. Removal on Thursday morning arriving at St. Dallan's church, Kildallan for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Lily McAllister (née Elliott) Cork / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Mc Allister (Cork and Donegal): On June 11th 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Luke’s Home, Cork. LILY (nee Elliott) Portnason, Ballyshannon, dearly loved wife of the late Jack and much loved mother of Ernest, Stanley and Pamela. Lovingly remembered by her family, brother Ernest, son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Marie and Susan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Pauline, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Service on Friday at 11.00am at McGee & Sons, Funeral Home, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Funeral afterwards to Garrison Cemetery, Co. Fermanagh. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the R.N.L.I.

May they all Rest In Peace.