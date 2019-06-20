Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday June 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Frank McMorrow, Riverview, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frank McMorrow Kiltyclogher Co Leitrim R.I.P. Peacefully at Mayo University Hospital Castlebar. Removal this Thursday morning to St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) Station Road, Mohill, Leitrim

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) S.R.N., P.H.N. 'Avondale', Station Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, June 18th 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home. predeceased by her parents Charles and Anne Flynn and her brother Joseph (Newbliss), Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Jonathan, Michelle, Keith and Dearbhàile. Sadly missed by her family, brothers and sisters; Peadar, (Mohill), Sheila (Ballinamore), Cathal (Breandrum) and Joan (Cork), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please.

Angela McGinn (née Daly), Ballynamoney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Castleblayney, Monaghan / Dundalk, Louth

Angela McGinn (nee Daly), Ballynamoney, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Cremartin, Castleblaney, Co.Monaghan and Dundalk - June 17th 2019 at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Padraig, son Pat (Dublin), daughters Mary (Dundalk) and Ann (London),sons-in-law David and Alan, grandchildren Triumph, Tallon, Savannah, Matthew and Jack, brother Aidan, sister-in-law Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Thursday morning, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Joe Giblin, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Joe Giblin of Shardend, Birmingham, UK and formerly of Kilmore, Co. Roscommon. Husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Jackie, Shane, Michelle, Tracey, Anthony and Mary Louise. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will take place in Guardian Angels Church, 9 Kitsland Rd, Birmingham, B34 7NA, UK at 10:30am on July 1st followed by burial at 12:15pm in Sutton Coldfield Cemetery, Rectory Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B75 7RP.

Sheila Gorby (nee Small), Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan

Sheila Gorby (nee Small), 9A Holborn Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan died peacefully on the 18th June 2019 at Cavan General Hospital after a short illness. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family – husband Tony, son Ian, daughters Anna and Angela, brothers Alan and Niall, adored grandchildren Lewis, Kian, Layla and Finn, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, Relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 20th June, at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Belturbet with burial afterwards at Drumalee Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cancer Research care of Mark Lawlor Undertaker or any family member.

Ann Cunningham, 35 cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Ann Cunnigham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, after a short illness. Beloved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Joan, Cathy, Noel and Maureen, sadly missed by her Grandchildren, her brothers & sisters, nieces & nephews and her extended family.

Reposing at her late residence on Friday from 1pm to 9pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am in St.Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Patrick McCrossan, Mohill, Leitrim



Patrick McCrossan, Academy Road, Derry, son of Paddy McCrossan and Mary (nee Reynolds) formerly Drumdoo, Eslin and Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, in his 39th year, following a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mia, brothers Darren, Raymond, Nathan and twin Daniel, sisters Donna and Serena. Also his nephew and niece, cousins, aunts and uncles, including Michael Reynolds, Ussaun Mohill, Peadar Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill and Sean Reynolds, Clooncarne, Bornacoola.

Funeral arrangements later.

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (née Flynn), Station Road, Mohill, Leitrim



Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) S.R.N., P.H.N. 'Avondale', Station Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, June 18th 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home. predeceased by her parents Charles and Anne Flynn and her brother Joseph (Newbliss), Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Jonathan, Michelle, Keith and Dearbhàile. Sadly missed by her family, brothers and sisters; Peadar, (Mohill), Sheila (Ballinamore), Cathal (Breandrum) and Joan (Cork), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 2-5pm. Removal on Thursday evening to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Marie Mc KIERNAN (née Healy), Derreenasoo ,Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Marie Mc Kiernan née Healy, Derreenasoo, Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. June 19th 2019. Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Vera. Sadly missed by her loving sons Frankie and Pauric, sisters Phyllis and Dettie, brothers-in-law Tom and John, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later