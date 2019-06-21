Leitrim deaths - Friday, June 21, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Teresa (Netta) Hazlett (née McGonagle), Beagh, Dromahair, Leitrim



Removal today, Friday, to St. Michael's Church, Killavoggy, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Carrowcrin cemetery. House private please.

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) Station Road, Mohill, Leitrim

Elizabeth Mai Beirne (nee Flynn) S.R.N., P.H.N. 'Avondale', Station Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, June 18th 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home. predeceased by her parents Charles and Anne Flynn and her brother Joseph (Newbliss), Beloved wife of Michael and dear mother of Jonathan, Michelle, Keith and Dearbhàile. Sadly missed by her family, brothers and sisters; Peadar, (Mohill), Sheila (Ballinamore), Cathal (Breandrum) and Joan (Cork), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joe Giblin, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Joe Giblin of Shardend, Birmingham, UK and formerly of Kilmore, Co. Roscommon. Husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Jackie, Shane, Michelle, Tracey, Anthony and Mary Louise. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral will take place in Guardian Angels Church, 9 Kitsland Rd, Birmingham, B34 7NA, UK at 10:30am on July 1st followed by burial at 12:15pm in Sutton Coldfield Cemetery, Rectory Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B75 7RP.

Ann Cunningham, 35 cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Ann Cunnigham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, after a short illness. Beloved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Joan, Cathy, Noel and Maureen, sadly missed by her Grandchildren, her brothers & sisters, nieces & nephews and her extended family. Reposing at her late residence today, Friday from 1pm to 9pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am in St.Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Patrick McCrossan, Mohill, Leitrim

Patrick McCrossan, Academy Road, Derry, son of Paddy McCrossan and Mary (nee Reynolds) formerly Drumdoo, Eslin and Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, in his 39th year, following a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Mia, brothers Darren, Raymond, Nathan and twin Daniel, sisters Donna and Serena. Also his nephew and niece, cousins, aunts and uncles, including Michael Reynolds, Ussaun Mohill, Peadar Reynolds, Cappagh, Mohill and Sean Reynolds, Clooncarne, Bornacoola. Funeral arrangements later.

Marie McKiernan (née Healy), Derreenasoo ,Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Marie Mc Kiernan née Healy, Derreenasoo, Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. June 19th 2019. Peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Vera. Sadly missed by her loving sons Frankie and Pauric, sisters Phyllis and Dettie, brothers-in-law Tom and John, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

May they all Rest in Peace