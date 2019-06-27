Leitrim deaths - Thursday, June 27, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen Herlihy (née Murray), Cummeen, Killarney, Kerry / Kiltyclogher, Leitrim



Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family, Kathleen. Beloved wife of Connie, loving mother of Mary, Patrick and Gerard and much loved grandmother of Aoibhin, Niamh, Chloe, Adam, Ethan and Sinéad. Very sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, son-in-law Paul Maguire, daughters-in-law Tina and Eileen, sisters Mary and Margaret, brothers Tommy, Francey and Bernard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Predeceased by her sister Teresa. Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney today, Thursday evening from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Removal at 6.30 pm to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30am, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.

Mary (Maureen) Quigley (née McLoughlin), Main Street, Drumsna, Leitrim

QUIGLEY (née McLoughlin) (Main Street, Drumsna, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim), Mary (Maureen) - June 23, 2019, at Sligo University Hospital, predeceased by her husband Brendan, brothers Kevin, Emmett, Brendan and Aloysious; deeply regretted by her son Thomas, daughter Monica, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Triona, brothers Tommy, Christopher and Oliver, sisters Kathleen, Monica and Nancy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Family flowers only.

Ellen (Evelyn) Mac Loughlin, Carton, Sligo Town, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Ellen (Evelyn) Mac Loughlin, Carton, Sligo and formerly Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Deeply regretted by her sister Annie Feeley, her brother Michael, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, dear friends, and neighbours. Memorial Mass in Cregg House Chapel, on Saturday, July 6th, at 12 noon.

Joe Giblin, Kilmore, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Joe Giblin of Shardend, Birmingham, UK and formerly of Kilmore, Co. Roscommon. Husband of the late Annie and much loved father of Jackie, Shane, Michelle, Tracey, Anthony and Mary Louise. Sadly missed by his sister Peggy, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral will take place in Guardian Angels Church, 9 Kitsland Rd, Birmingham, B34 7NA, UK at 10:30am on July 1st followed by burial at 12:15pm in Sutton Coldfield Cemetery, Rectory Road, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands, B75 7RP.

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (née Tighe), Rooskey, Roscommon

Mary (Mamie) McArdle (nee Tighe), Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, June 20, 2019 in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Roscommon University Hospital, beloved wife of the late Bernard (Bertie), predeceased by her brothers John, Fr. Jim and sister Vera, sadly missed by her loving son James, daughter Mary Ingoldsby, brothers Desmond and Vincent, daughter-in-law Eileen, son-in-law Danny, grandchildren Deirdre, Thomas, Claire and Elaine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 11am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery.

Leo Cauneen, Ballymore, Strokestown, Roscommon

CAUNEEN, Leo (Ballymore, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon) - June 24, 2019 (peacefully), in the loving care of nurses and staff at Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Predeceased by his brothers and sister; sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbors and large circle of friends. Removal to Carniska Church today, Thursday for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in Lisaonuffy Cemetery.

Seamus Farrell, 5 Convent Road, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family. (Ex Roscommon County Council). Predeceased by his wife Mary Jo (nee Giblin), parents Andy and Kathleen, sisters Eileen, Maureen, Phyllis and Patsy. Seamus will be sadly missed by his loving sons Kevin, Jimmy and Aidan, daughters Mary (Anderson) and Eileen (Sweeney), brother Andy (Manchester), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin today, Thursday (27th June) from 5pm with Removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Caldra Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Hospice Foundation.

May they all Rest in Peace