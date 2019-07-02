Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, July 2, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Murray (née Mc Court), Mullaghduff, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Mary Murray (nee Mc Court), Mullaghduff and Breffni care centre, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. July 1st 2019 (suddenly) at Cavan General hospital. Wife of the late Hugh. Deeply regretted by her loving son John, daughters Mary, Carmel, Attracta and Collette, sisters Teresa and Margaret, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephew, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at the residence of her son John (Mullaghduff) this Tuesday, from 12pm until 5pm. House private at all other times please. Remains arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell tomorrow evening Tuesday at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas McKeon, Leitrim Upper, Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predecreased by his sisters Betty, Christina and Carmel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Enda, Aidan and Noel, daughters-in-law Michelle, Siobhan and Zoraida, grandchildren Ashley, Jessica, Aaron, Hannah, Ailayah, Ailvhe and Beibhinn, sisters Theresa, Clare, Hannah, Kathy, Maryellen and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Noel Maguire, South Circular Road, Dublin 8, Dublin / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Late of Walthamstow London and formally Drumersee Swanlinbar Co. Cavan. Peacefully at Out Ladys Hospice Harolds Cross Dublin, son of the late Bridie and Francis, brother of the late Mary, Bridie and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his brother Eugene ( Stoke Newington London) nephews Michael & Eugene, nieces Eileen, Sharon and Lorraine relatives and friends. His remains will repose at Mortuary Chapel at Our Ladys Hospice Harolds Cross today, Tuesday from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass will take place in Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery.



Catherine (Kathleen) McGovern (née O'Flanagan), 50 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Fermanagh

Catherine (Kathleen) McGovern, 50 Lattone Road, Belcoo and Leo’s Off Licence, Belcoo. Died 29th June 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family. Loving wife of Leo, sister of Mary, Margaret (Peggy) and Patrick. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo today, Tuesday at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie c/o JP Conway Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends.

May they all Rest in Peace