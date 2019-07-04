Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, July 4, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Rosaleen Earley, Millpark, Drumsna, Leitrim



Ms. Rosaleen Earley, Millpark, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim. 29th June 2019 peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Pre-deceased by her bothers Bertie, Aloysius, and sister Georgina. Sadly missed by her nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at The chapel of rest at Lough Erril Private Nursing Mohill this Friday evening from 6- 7:30 pmwith removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Drumsna arriving at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 6th July 2019 at 12 noon with burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers to The North West Hospice.

Thomas McKeon, Leitrim Upper, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Mullingar Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predecreased by his sisters Betty, Christina and Carmel. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Enda, Aidan and Noel, daughters-in-law Michelle, Siobhan and Zoraida, grandchildren Ashley, Jessica, Aaron, Hannah, Ailayah, Ailvhe and Beibhinn, sisters Theresa, Clare, Hannah, Kathy, Maryellen and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, today Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community. Who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, on Sunday 23rd June 2019 aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, 12 July 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.

Bridget Quinn (née Caulfield) Chapel Street, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Abbeyhaven Nursing Home, Boyle and previously in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Eithne's Rest Care Centre, Tulsk. Predeceased by her husband John and infant daughter Mary. Bridget will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Bridget and son P.J, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on this Thursday morning at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in Ballinameen Cemetery (via Scur). House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace.





