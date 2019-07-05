Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, July 5, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sarah Donnelly (née Proffatt), Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Sarah Donnelly (nee Proffatt), London and formerly of Ardlougher, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. June 27th, 2019. Peacefully in London. Sarah will be very sadly missed by her husband John, sisters May Poyntz (Drung) and Annie Allison (Drumard), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Resting at the home of her nephew Robert Allison, The Rocks, Crossdoney H12 W590 tomorrow, Friday, from 12 noon. Funeral Service in Kildallon Parish Church on Saturday afternoon at 2.30pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. House private to family and friends on Saturday morning please.

Mary Dolan (née Connolly), Russaun East, Mullies, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Dolan (nee Connolly) of Russaun East, Mullies, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Charlie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie and Geraldine, her sons in law Adrian and Tom, grandchildren Cian and Caitlín, her brother Ted (New York, USA), her sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Arus Breffni Nursing Unit on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm with removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund.

Rosaleen Earley, Millpark, Drumsna, Leitrim

Ms. Rosaleen Earley, Millpark, Drumsna, Co. Leitrim. 29th June 2019 peacefully in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill. Pre-deceased by her bothers Bertie, Aloysius, and sister Georgina. Sadly missed by her nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at The chapel of rest at Lough Erril Private Nursing Mohill this Friday evening from 6- 7:30 pmwith removal to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Drumsna arriving at 8 pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 6th July 2019 at 12 noon with burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers to The North West Hospice.

Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Rooskey, Roscommon

Gwen Gould (nee Shenton), formerly of Clooneybeirne, Lanesboro Road, Roscommon Town and the Sacred Heart Parish Community. Who passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family and fortified by the Rites of the Church, on Sunday 23rd June 2019 aged 96 Years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Gould.

A full Requiem Mass, conducted by Fr Ned Wall, will take place at 11 am on Friday, 12 July 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Sale, Cheshire followed by committal at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Wardley, Worsley. All enquiries to John Burrows and Sons, Mill Lane, Lymm, Cheshire, tel 01925 725501.

May they all Rest in Peace.

