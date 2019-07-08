Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, July 8, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brian Flynn, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Brian Flynn, (Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) July 5, 2019. Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family in the wonderful care of Our Lady’s Hospice, Blackrock. Beloved husband of the late Rita and much loved father of Siobhán and Fiona. Very sadly missed by his daughters, brother Jackie, son-in-law Lar, loving grandad to Rían, Conor and Oisín, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown on Monday (July 8th) from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (July 9th) at 10am in St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery.



Tommy Rocke, Sheegora, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed by his loving wife Elizabeth, sons Joseph, Thomas and Sean, sister Mary Gill (Drumsna), nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and a large circle of friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian burial in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.

Michael Donelan, Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Clonberne, Galway

Michael Donelan, Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim and formerly from Clonacat, Clonberne, Co. Galway, July 5th 2019 in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Beloved husband of Anne and dear father of Sean, Michael, David and Peter. Sadly missed by his oving wife and family, sister Nora (USA), daughters in law Siobhan, Maura and Kathleen, his six grandchildren Mia, Finn, Eibhlìn, Carl, Sarah and Emma, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Mary Dolan (née Connolly), Russaun East, Mullies, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Dolan (nee Connolly) of Russaun East, Mullies, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Charlie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie and Geraldine, her sons in law Adrian and Tom, grandchildren Cian and Caitlín, her brother Ted (New York, USA), her sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 11am in Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund. House Strictly Private Please

May they all Rest in Peace.