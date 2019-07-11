Leitrim deaths - Thursday, July 11, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Gerry Gilbride Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has taken place in England of Gerry Gilbride, England and formerly of Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Lucy and brothers Jimmy, Packie and Francis. Sadly missed by his brothers Pee and Joe; sisters Mary (McDaid), Lucy (Gilbride) and Bernadette (Christy), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Removal today, Thursday (11th July) to St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, arriving at 9.30pm Funeral Mass on Friday (12th July) at 11.00am followed by burial in Aughalaughey Cemetery.

Anthony Coyle, 1 Gorminish Park, Garrison, Fermanagh



The death has occurred of Anthony Coyle, 1 Gorminish Park, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Remains will repose at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Thursday from 6pm to 7.30pm and then at the family home from 8.30pm to 10pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Glenfarne, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member.

Olivia Mary Quigley (née Graham), Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Roscommon

Olivia Mary Quigley née Graham, Smutternagh, Knockvicar, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. July 8th 2019. Predeceased by her dear father William. Sadly missed by her loving husband Philip, sons Matthew, Daniel and Michael, daughter-in-law Lenka, Michael’s partner Tracy, mother Sadie, sisters Heather and Hazel, brothers Bobby and Walter, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. Funeral today, Thursday at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan for humanist celebration at 4 pm. House strictly private please.

Kathleen McCrann, London and formerly of Crossboy, Ballintogher, Sligo

Mc Crann- Kathleen, London and formerly of Crossboy, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, niece Marie, nephews Gerard, Michael and Mark, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of her sister Mary McGoldrick, Crossboy, Ballintogher today, Thursday from 12 noon to 8pm. Removal to St. Therese's Church, Ballintogher, on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killery Cemetery. House private on Friday morning, please.

Mary (Baby) Lambert (née Gorman) Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon

(Peacefully) at the North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Peter. She will be sadly missed by her son John and daughter Margaret, daughter-in-law Susan, sister-in-law Patricia Hemingway, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday (12th July) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Saturday (13th July) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo or Elphin Day Care Centre.

May they all Rest in Peace.