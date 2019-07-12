Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, July 12, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Frank (Eddie) Mc Partlan, Moneenlum, Glenfarne, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Frank (Eddie), Mc Partlan, Moneenlum, Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, ex staff, St. Columba’s Hospital Sligo. Predeceased by his wife Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Mary and Pauline, brothers Sean and Seamus, sisters Maura and Margaret, brother-in-law Francis, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel on Friday evening from 5pm to 7.15pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Glenfarne to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Breffni Patient Comfort Fund. House private please.

Gerry Gilbride Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has taken place in England of Gerry Gilbride, England and formerly of Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Lucy and brothers Jimmy, Packie and Francis. Sadly missed by his brothers Pee and Joe; sisters Mary (McDaid), Lucy (Gilbride) and Bernadette (Christy), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday (12th July) at 11.00am followed by burial in Aughalaughey Cemetery.

Anthony Coyle, 1 Gorminish Park, Garrison, Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Anthony Coyle, 1 Gorminish Park, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Michael's Church, Glenfarne, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, or any family member.

Kathleen McCrann, London and formerly of Crossboy, Ballintogher, Sligo

Mc Crann- Kathleen, London and formerly of Crossboy, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo. Sadly missed by her sister Mary, niece Marie, nephews Gerard, Michael and Mark, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Therese's Church, Ballintogher, on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killery Cemetery. House private on Friday morning, please.

Mary (Baby) Lambert (née Gorman) Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon

(Peacefully) at the North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Peter. She will be sadly missed by her son John and daughter Margaret, daughter-in-law Susan, sister-in-law Patricia Hemingway, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Friday (12th July) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Saturday (13th July) at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the North West Hospice Sligo or Elphin Day Care Centre.

May they all Rest in Peace.







