Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, July 15, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Patricia (Trish) Brennan (née Flynn), Donnybrook, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Beloved wife of Seán and darling mother of Denise. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, also her brothers Seamus, Denis, Johnny, Paddy and Martin, sisters Brigid and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Kathleen Carter (née Crossan), Killumod, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the devoted care of Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill, Roscommon. Kathleen (Predeceasedby her husband Tom). Deeply regretted by her daughter Denise, son Eugene and partner Sarah, son in law Shane, brother Vincy, sister Mai, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren Megan, Katie and Daithi, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon at St Michael's Church, Drumlion. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Coilin Don Owens, Alexandria, Virginia, USA, son of the late Seamus and Sarah Owens, formerly of, Strokestown, Roscommon / Navan, Meath



The death has occurred of Coilin Don Owens, of Alexandria, Virginia, USA, son of the late Seamus and Sarah Owens, formerly of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon and Rathkenny, Navan, Co. Meath, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of Julianne and much loved father to Seamus and Conor. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, and daughters-in-law, Whitney and Amanda, grandsons Roenn and Arlan, and brothers Ronnie and Fergus, sister-in-law Barbara, nieces Ingrid and Jennifer, nephew Bennett, grand-nephew and nieces, and extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass takes place in Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria on Monday, July 15, interment at St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Church. Instead of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Holy Cross Mission Center, P.O. Box 543, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556.

Michael Travers, Kilcoole, Wicklow / Sandycove, Dublin / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Michael Travers (Michéal Ó Treabhair) (Kilcoole Co Wicklow and formerly of Brighton Terrace, Sandycove and Glenfarne Co Leitrim) Peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital on July 11th 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angela Travers and cherished father of Aindrias, Paraic and Catherine and brother of Joe and Agnes. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Reposing at the William Doyle Funeral Home Kilcoole from 6pm until 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday to St Anthony’s Church Kilcoole arriving for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Kilquade New Cemetery.Family flowers only.

Michael John Mc Nabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Mr. Michael John Mc Nabola, Annaghsellery, Kilnagross, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim died peacefully on 12 July surrounded by his loving family at his residence in his 90th year. Sadly missed by his loving wife Evie, daughters Margaret Shea (Dublin) Geraldine Berrill (Slane) Bernie Connell (Galway) Tina Mc Namee (Athlone). Sons Michael (Carrick on Shannon) Gabriel (Cork) and Andy (Drumshambo) sons-in-law Mike, Robert, Tomas, and Paul. Daughters-in-law Antonia, Grainne, and Anne grandchildren Orla, Alison, Leah, Grace, Niamh, Enda, Kevin, Sean, Eoin, Brian, Conn, David, Aidan, Rory and Kian. Nieces, nephews, relatives, and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon at St. Patrick’s Church Gowel burial afterwards in Kiltoghert new cemetery