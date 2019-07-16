Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Gilhooly, Newtown Road, Wexford Town, Wexford / Cloone, Leitrim

Gilhooly (Newtown Road, Wexford and late of Cloone, Co. Leitrim), July 15, 2019, Michael (retired Inspector of An Garda Siochana), (peacefully at his son John’s residence), beloved husband of the late Joan and loving father of James, Tim, Joan, Michael, John and Brian, brother of Kathleen and Ciss; sadly missed by his family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Elizabeth, Brenda, Eimear, John, Steven, Rachel, Tim, Joe, Max, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R. I. P. Reposing in Mulligans Funeral Home, The Faythe, Wexford on Tuesday from 6pm until 9pm and on Wednesday morning from 10am until funeral prayers at 12.15pm followed by removal to St. Alphonsus Church Barntown for funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Patricia (Trish) Brennan (née Flynn), Donnybrook, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Beloved wife of Seán and darling mother of Denise. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, also her brothers Seamus, Denis, Johnny, Paddy and Martin, sisters Brigid and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael Travers, Kilcoole, Wicklow / Sandycove, Dublin / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Michael Travers (Michéal Ó Treabhair) (Kilcoole Co Wicklow and formerly of Brighton Terrace, Sandycove and Glenfarne Co Leitrim) Peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital on July 11th 2019. Beloved husband of the late Angela Travers and cherished father of Aindrias, Paraic and Catherine and brother of Joe and Agnes. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Removal on Tuesday to St Anthony’s Church Kilcoole arriving for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in Kilquade New Cemetery.Family flowers only.

Lorraine O'Hanlon (née Sherlock), Shannon Eighter, Old Bundoran Road, Sligo

Formerly Ballisodare, Co. Sligo. Unexpectedly, at her home. Dearly loved wife of Hugh, cherished mother of Kelly and Mikaela, stepmother of Darren and Mary, adored Nanny to Kelsey, Jack, Luke, Jayce, Ross and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Removal from her home on Thursday to st Joseph's Church, Ballytivnan, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery. House private to family Thursday morning, please.