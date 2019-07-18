Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, July 18, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Marie Timoney, Leglehid, Garrison, Fermanagh



Timoney, Leglehid, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, 17th July 2019, Marie, RIP, peacefully, at her residence, beloved sister of Barbara [Garrison], Teresa Mugan [Derry], Agnes Holloway [Dungiven], Pauline Fitzgerald [Kildimo, Limerick], dear sister-in-law of Aileen Timoney [Cavan] and predeceased by her loving brothers Patrick and Francis. Remains reposing at the family home today Thursday, from 2- 9pm and on Friday from 2-9pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive at Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law nieces, nephews and wide family circle. Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh BT93 4BY, or any family member.

Patsy McMorrow, Kilroosk, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Patsy McMorrow, Kilroosk, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Phil, his children Margaret, Rosemary, Francis, Vincent, Dermot, Carmel, Sheila, Patrick and Mena, his brother Stephen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Department of Sligo University Hospital.

Tommy Prior, Antfield, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



In the loving care of all the staff of St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Deeply missed by his loving wife Olive, sons Christopher and Simon and daughter Laura, brother John, sisters Sheila and Carol, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, uncle, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel on Thursday from 5.15pm to 6.30pm with removal to St. Mary's Church, Annaduff to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Donations, if desired, to St. Patrick's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Patricia (Trish) Brennan (née Flynn), Donnybrook, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



BRENNAN (née Flynn), Patricia (Trish), (Donnybrook, Dublin and late of Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon), July 12, 2019, (peacefully) at her residence. Beloved wife of Seán and darling mother of Denise. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, also her brothers Seamus, Denis, Johnny, Paddy and Martin, sisters Brigid and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (17th July) between 6-8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (18th July) to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am followed by burial at Kilternan Cemetery Park. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, a charity close to Trish’s heart.

Nora Clarke, 17 Crozon Downes, Sligo Town, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Nora Clarke, 17 Crozon Downs, Sligo and formerly of Fortland, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, at Sligo General Hospital. Nora, predeceased by her sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her brothers Joe and JP, sister Mrs Anne Christie, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Remains will be reposing on Thursday the 18th of July at the Nazareth House Church from 4pm to 5.30pm with removal to St Michael's Church, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Lorraine O'Hanlon (née Sherlock), Shannon Eighter, Old Bundoran Road, Sligo

Formerly Ballisodare, Co. Sligo. Unexpectedly, at her home. Dearly loved wife of Hugh, cherished mother of Kelly and Mikaela, stepmother of Darren and Mary, adored Nanny to Kelsey, Jack, Luke, Jayce, Ross and Katie. Sadly missed by her loving family, relatives and wide circle of friends. Removal from her home on Thursday to st Joseph's Church, Ballytivnan, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery. House private to family Thursday morning, please.

Liam Reilly and Susan Verland (nee Reilly) New York and formerly Corfree, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan

The deaths have occurred of Liam Reilly and Susan Verland (nee Reilly) New York and formerly Corfree, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan. Liam died on July 14th 2018 in New York, and his sister Susan Verland died on November 5th 2006 in New York. They are predeceased by their parents Thomas and Kate, brothers Seamus and Paul, sisters Kathleen and Mary, and Susan's husband Mike. Liam will be forever missed by his wife Sheila, son Meadthe and daugher Natasha. Susan will also be forever missed by her daughters Susan and Diane. Both Liam and Susan will be forever remembered by their family, brothers Martin (Gowna), Colm and Danny (England) and Gerard (Ballinagh), sisters Annette (Roscommon) and Ellie (USA), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and their many friends here in Ireland and the USA.

Funeral Mass for both Liam and Susan will take place on Thursday, 18th July, at 12 noon in The Holy Family Church, Lough Gowna, Co. Cavan followed by interment of their ashes in the local cemetery.

Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon and formerly Park Road, Longford

Gerard Strange, Harbour Road, Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon and formerly Park Road, Longford. Died peacefully, 12th July, 2019 following an illness bravely borne at the University Hospital Galway. R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Louise (née Beirne), sons David and Steven, daughter-in-law Nicole, brothers Robert and Noel, sisters Joan (McLoughlin) and Mary (Farrell) - (deceased), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nieces, and a wide circle of friends across the world.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Thursday 12 noon. Private cremation to take place on Friday at Lakeland Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West care of Crosby & Rogers Funeral Undertakers. House private at all times.

May they all Rest in Peace.