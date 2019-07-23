Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

William Francis (Frank) Lawrence, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Leitrim



Lawrence, Aughadrumderg, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. July 21st 2019, at Mullingar General Hospital. William Francis (Frank), sadly missed by his brother Richard (Dick), sister-in-law Margaret, nieces Davina, Lorna and Danielle, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home,Tuesday, 23rd July, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Service on Wednesday, 24th July, in St. Mary's Church, Mohill at 3pm with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Joseph Blake, Ballyconnell, Cavan

joseph died on July 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Ferbane Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Arthur and Billy. Joseph will be dearly missed by his sister Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, , cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Evelyn Alice Duignan (née Fisher), Churchtown, Dunderry, Meath / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Duignan Evelyn Alice (née Fisher) Churchtown, Dunderry, Co Meath & formerly Dangan, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, 20th July 2019, peacefully, after a short illness, at The Beacon Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Hugh and loving mother of Mark, Jacqueline, John, David & Sinead. Deeply regretted by her family, sisters Betty & Eileen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, extended family & friends. Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, on Tuesday evening from 5pm with Funeral Service at 7pm. Burial on Wednesday morning at 11am in Boyerstown Cemetery, Navan, Co Meath.

Corina Tiernan (née Gorman), 6 Lake view hights, Boyle, Roscommon

Unexpectedly at her home. Corina will be sadly missed by her husband Brendan, daughters Kimberley and Micheline and son Levi, grandchildren, brother Fonsie, extended family, cousins, friends and neighbours. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Wednesday, July 24th, from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock, arriving to St .Joseph's Church, Boyle on Thursday, July 25th, for Mass of Christian burial at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3 o'clock (arriving). Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice. House strictly private at all times, Please.

May they all Rest in Peace.