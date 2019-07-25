Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday July 25, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Joseph Blake, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Joseph died on July 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Ferbane Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Arthur and Billy. Joseph will be dearly missed by his sister Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Corina Tiernan (née Gorman), 6 Lake view heights, Boyle, Roscommon

Unexpectedly at her home. Corina will be sadly missed by her husband Brendan, daughters Kimberley and Micheline and son Levi, grandchildren, brother Fonsie, extended family, cousins, friends and neighbours. ass of Christian burial at 11am at St . Joseph's Church, Boyle today Thursday, July 25. Funeral afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3 o'clock (arriving). Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to a charity of your choice. House strictly private at all times, Please.

Sam Ryan, Birmingham / Barraghbeg, Drumlish, Longford / Dublin

Formerly Birmingham, England. Sam Ryan died peacefully on the 22th July 2019 in Autumn Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Rd, Longford surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary, brothers Fred and Tommy, sister Dolores and brother-in-law Matt. Sam will be sadly missed, by his wife Anne, sons Trevor and Tony, daughters Lorraine and Sharon, brothers Pascal and Anthony, sisters Marie and Betty,son-in-law,brother-in-law Paul, sister-in-law Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many friends especially, Finn & Angela, Gerry & Ann, and Nial Flynn.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St., Longford, (N39 KN66) on Thursday, 25th, from 6pm until 7.30pm. A celebration of Sam's life will take place in Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin on Friday, 26th, at 12 noon, followed by cremation.Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Sunflower Suite, Autumn Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Rd., Longford c/o Connell Funeral Directors.

John Reynolds, Coolabawn, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Reynolds, Coolabawn, Mohill, Co, Leitrim, July 24th 2019, peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Maureen (nee Hunt), brother of Kathleen Mc Guiness Longford, and much loved father of Shane, Karen, Robert and Olive. Also sadly missed by daughter-in-laws Wanda and Ania, and son-in-laws, Padraig and Peter, grandchildren Kristina, Darragh, Cain, Rona and Evan, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in his residence, Coolabawn, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Thursday 25th July, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill at 8pm on Friday 26th July. Requiem Mass on Saturday the 27th July at 11am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in memory of John (if desired) to the Irish Cancer Society.

May they all Rest in Peace.