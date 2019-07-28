Leitrim deaths - Sunday, July 28, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Noel McSharry, Sea Rd, Bundoran, Donegal



Noel McSharry, Sea Rd, Bundoran Co Donegal, peacefully on Friday 26th July 2019, at The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Fallon), and loving father of Ronan and Fergal. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all his relatives and many friends. House private at all other times please. Removal today, Sunday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm, burial afterwards in St.Ninnidhs Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please and donations to The North West Hospice, The Mall , Sligo care of Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors or by donation box at family home or Church.

Anne McCartin (née Clarke), Mullyaster, Newtowngore, Leitrim



Peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, following a short illness. Loving wife of Joe (former MEP). Predeceased by her son Brendan. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Joe, son John, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Olwyn, Eábha, Doireann, John and Tiernan, her sister Marie McCartin, brother Eamon, brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law May, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan(H12 RF78), today, Sunday from 3pm, followed by removal at 5pm to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore, Co Leitrim.House private please.

Eamonn Regan, 14 Hanley Avenue, Boyle, Roscommon



Eamonn Regan, 14 Hanley Avenue, Boyle, Co. Roscommon 25th July 2019. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply mourned by his wife Lily, pre-deceased by his infant son Christopher, son Eamonn Jnr, daughters Ann, Ruth, Karen, Sandra and Jackie, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters and extended family. Reposing at his residence on Sunday 28th July from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday, July 29th to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to Assylynn Cemetery, Boyle. House strictly private at all other times. Donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o Higgins & Sons Funeral Directors. Family flowers only please.

Joseph Blake, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Joseph died on July 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Ferbane Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Arthur and Billy. Joseph will be dearly missed by his sister Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 7 in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan at 12noon. Burial afterwards at the old Cemetery, Ballyconnell in the Blake Family plot. Family flowers only, donations instead, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

May they all Rest in Peace.