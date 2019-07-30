Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, July 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Seamus McGovern, Lisgrudy, Aughawillan, Ballinamore, Leitrim



He will be sadly missed by his sisters Maureen & Nora (McTague) and his brother Michael (Mayo), extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Tuesday, from 2pm until 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan on Tuesday evening arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tommy (Spike Jnr.) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Spike Jnr will be sadly missed by his loving wife Karen, his heartbroken family and by everyone who knew him. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael (Mick) Prior, Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Leitrim

At Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly, Cavan. Pre-deceased by his brother Hugh. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Ann (Higgins), Mary (O'Sullivan) and Peggy (Mahon), brother Pat, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Teresa, brother-in-law Denis, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the residence of his nephew Gerry Mahon (Buggaun) today, Tuesday from 2pm until 5pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin on Tuesday evening arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Joseph Blake, Ballyconnell, Cavan

Joseph died on July 21st 2019, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Ferbane Nursing Home. He is predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Arthur and Billy. Joseph will be dearly missed by his sister Anne, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 7 in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan at 12 noon. Burial afterwards at the old Cemetery, Ballyconnell in the Blake Family plot. Family flowers only, donations instead, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

May they all Rest in Peace.