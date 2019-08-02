Funeral arrangements announced for Tommy 'Spike' McCormack, Ballinamore

The funeral arrangements have been announced for Ballinamore's Tommy 'Spike' McCormack Jnr died suddenly while on holiday in Croatia last weekend.



Tommy who was a native of Tarmon, Ballinamore and also lived at Bohermore, Galway will be dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Karen, his parents Tommy & Teresa, sisters Elaine, Majella, Leona and his beloved twin Emma, parents-in-law Joe & Rita Guthrie, sisters-in-law Michelle & Danielle, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his extended family.

'Spike' was loved far and wide and he will be sadly missed by all his neighbours, work colleagues, those who knew him through his many sporting endeavours and by his huge circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home in Tarmon, Ballinamore on Monday August 5 from 12 noon until 5pm. (Family time thereafter). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Monday evening arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 6 at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore.

Family Flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Over €66,000 has already been raised for Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust on the Gofundme page.

