Deaths in Leitrim area - Saturday, August 3

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen Foley, Drumcondra, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo



Kathleen Foley, Drumcondra, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, on Friday, 2nd August 2019, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Removal from the Church View Funeral Home, Collooney on Monday, 5th August, at 10.50am to St. Theresa's Church, Ballintogher to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Interment afterwards at St. Nathy's Cemetery, Collooney.

Tommy (Spike Jnr.) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Suddenly and unexpectedly in Croatia. He will be dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Karen, his parents Tommy & Teresa, sisters Elaine, Majella, Leona and his beloved twin Emma, parents-in-law Joe & Rita Guthrie, sisters-in-law Michelle & Danielle, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his extended family. 'Spike' was loved far and wide and he will be sadly missed by all his neighbours, work colleagues, those who knew him through his many sporting endeavours and by his huge circle of friends. Reposing at his family home in Tarmon, Ballinamore on Monday, August 5th from 12 noon until 5pm. (Family time thereafter). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore on Monday evening arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. Family Flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin / Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Mary Campbell, Killester, Dublin, formerly of Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and late of RTE News at the Mater Private Hospital; beloved wife of Paul Torsney, very sadly missed by her loving family, mother Ellen, brothers Sean (Mary), Brendan (Geraldine) and Fergal (Ruth), sister Helen (Peter), nieces Jenny and Caitlín, nephews Evan and James, sister-in-law Joan, her many friends and work colleagues. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will take place in St. John the Baptist Church, Toura, Belleek on Saturday, 3rd August, at 11am. Interment of ashes immediately thereafter in adjoining cemetery.

Terry Leyden, Friarstown, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim

Terry, dearly loved husband of Anne and loving and devoted dad to Michael, Terence and Philip. Sadly missed by his sister Pauline (Scully), grandchildren Pierce, Cody and Alex, relatives and friends. Reposing at the home of his son Michael and daughter-in-law Jean at Friarstown on Friday from 4- 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.