Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Marjorie (Madge) Lee, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Madge Lee, Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday at 1pm at St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton followed by burial in Mullies Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Sligo University Hospital.

Betty Guckian, Glenmalure Court, Rialto, Dublin / Aghacashel, Leitrim



Peacefully after a short illness at St. James’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Thomas & Brigid Guckian. Betty will be forever loved and sadly missed by her brothers John and Donal, sisters Phil (Young), Loretta (Keane), Caroline (Sammon) and Vera (Wrynn), brothers-in-law, Vivian, Christy, Padraig and Stephen, sisters-in-law Sylvia and Marie, her loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at her sister Loretta’s residence in Rathfarnham Park today (Tuesday) evening from 4 oc to 8 oc. Removal on Wednesday evening to the Church of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Fatima, Rialto arriving for 7 oc. Funeral will take place on Thursday afternoon after 1oc Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The ICU, St. James’s Hospital (Donation Box at Church). House private after 4pm on Wednesday evening.

Tommy (Spike Jnr.) McCormack, Tarmon, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Suddenly and unexpectedly in Croatia. He will be dearly missed by his heartbroken wife Karen, his parents Tommy & Teresa, sisters Elaine, Majella, Leona and his beloved twin Emma, parents-in-law Joe & Rita Guthrie, sisters-in-law Michelle & Danielle, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and his extended family. 'Spike' was loved far and wide and he will be sadly missed by all his neighbours, work colleagues, those who knew him through his many sporting endeavours and by his huge circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore.

Thomas (Tommy) Concannon, Creeve, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Roscommon. Brother of the recently deceased Mary (Mae) (England), Mickey and Jimmy. Tommy will be sadly missed by his sister Peg, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his good neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Tuesday evening (6th August) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning (7th August) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.

May they Rest in Peace.