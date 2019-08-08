Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, August 8, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, suddenly on the 3rd of August 2019. Funeral arrangements to follow. Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Fallon, Dernacross, Drumlish, Longford

Peacefully,in his 87th year, surrounded by his loving family, at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Predeceased by his wife Katie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, daughter Bernadette Prunty, son Gerard, son-in-law Padraic, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Susan, Mary, Michael, Niamh & Cathy, sisters Eva, Ethel, Margaret & Charlotte, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Bernadette at Gaigue, Ballinamuck N39V2T8 on Thursday from 3pm to 9pm. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Mary Power Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, Fermanagh



Mary Power, 12 Skea Road, Skea Arney, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen. 8th August 2019. Loving mother of Jacqueline and dear partner of Brendan Judge.Reposing at her late residence until removal on Friday 9th at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Arney for Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacqueline, partner Brendan, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Kathleen Reilly (nee Keegan) Corrick, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim

Died August 5th 2019 peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tommie, parents Francis and Rose Anne, brothers Sean, Frank, Dan, Bartley & sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary Slevin (New York), Rosemary Keegan (Ballinasloe), sisters-in-law Mollie Keegan & Margaret Dolan, brothers-in-law Felix & John. Beloved by her many nieces, nephews, friends & family.

Reposing at her home N39R773 today Thursday 8th from 3-8pm with Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Legga, on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnacliffe Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the National Cochlea Transplant Unit, Beaumount Hospital, Dublin.

Betty Guckian, Glenmalure Court, Rialto, Dublin / Aghacashel, Leitrim

Peacefully after a short illness at St. James’s Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Thomas & Brigid Guckian. Betty will be forever loved and sadly missed by her brothers John and Donal, sisters Phil (Young), Loretta (Keane), Caroline (Sammon) and Vera (Wrynn), brothers-in-law, Vivian, Christy, Padraig and Stephen, sisters-in-law Sylvia and Marie, her loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral this Thursday afternoon after 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, Co. Leitrim to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The ICU, St. James’s Hospital (Donation Box at Church). House private after 4pm on Wednesday evening.

Georgina McCormack (nee Wright) Currabawn, Drumlish, Longford

Suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her sons Dara and Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas, daughters Tammy Jo, Ashley, Georgina Jnr., sons Killian and Glenn, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her today Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish for funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by Cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. Family time outside of reposing times.

Fiona McGill, London/ Killeshandra, Cavan

The death has occurred of Fiona McGill (24th July 2019) peacefully in London, surrounded by her loving family. Very deeply regretted by her father, Patrick (Ardara / London) and mother, Una Mulligan (Killeshandra / London), her loving sister Orla, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, on Thursday 8th August at 11am, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

Fintan Clancy, Rockwood Parade, Sligo and formerly Killery, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo

Clancy, Rockwood Parade, Sligo and formerly Killery, Ballintogher, Co. Sligo, August 2nd 2019, Fintan, beloved son of the late John and Katie Clancy and loving dad to Katie. Sadly missed by his brothers Padraig, Sean and Jim, sisters Mary, Geraldine and Sharon, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday to St. Therese's Church, Ballintogher for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killery Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral.

Derek Doyle, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Derek Doyle, College Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Beloved husband of Margaret. Father of Alanna and Derek, Ballyshannon.



Removal on Thursday from his late residence at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon, for Funeral Service at 2pm, with Service of Interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.





May they all Rest in Peace.