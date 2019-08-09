Deaths in Leitrim, Friday August 9, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Brian Harte, Lisgorman, Killargue, Leitrim



The death has occured peacefully of Brian Harte, Lisgorman, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Remains reposing at his home Friday, from 5- 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church, Killargue with burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey Cemetery, Dromahair. House private on morning of Funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, of flowers to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o of Seamus Reynolds & Sons, Funeral Directors, Killargue, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim 086, 8078027.

George Maher, Miskawn, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim / Crumlin, Dublin



He will be missed by his family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan this Saturday morning, August 10th, from 10am followed by Prayer Sevice and Cremation at 11am.

Gerry Callaghan, Mockmoyne, Boyle, Roscommon / Kilmactranny, Sligo



Gerry Callaghan, Mockmoyne, Boyle, Co Roscommon formerly Corrigeenboy, Ballyfarnon, Co Sligo August 7th 2019, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents, Paddy and Rose. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Eileen; children, Claire, David and Paul; daughter-in-law Rose; his beloved grandchildren, Rory and Cara; sisters Maureen & Rosaleen; brothers, Padraic, Brendan and Christy; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours, many friends and former colleagues in An Post.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 2- 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Boyle for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

Philomena GORMAN (née McCarron), Ballinderry, Four Mile House, Roscommon / Kinawley, Fermanagh



Formerly of Kinawley, Co Fermanagh. (Peacefully), in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Mattie, brother Benny, sister Margaret, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Friday evening from 8 -9pm followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery.

Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, suddenly on the 3rd of August 2019. Funeral arrangements to follow. Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Fallon, Dernacross, Drumlish, Longford

Peacefully,in his 87th year, surrounded by his loving family, at Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Predeceased by his wife Katie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, daughter Bernadette Prunty, son Gerard, son-in-law Padraic, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Susan, Mary, Michael, Niamh & Cathy, sisters Eva, Ethel, Margaret & Charlotte, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck arriving for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinamuck New Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Mary Power Bellanaleck, Enniskillen, Fermanagh

Mary Power, 12 Skea Road, Skea Arney, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen. 8th August 2019. Loving mother of Jacqueline and dear partner of Brendan Judge.Reposing at her late residence until removal on Friday 9th at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Arney for Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacqueline, partner Brendan, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Kathleen Reilly (nee Keegan) Corrick, Aughnacliffe, Longford / Cloone, Leitrim

Died August 5th 2019 peacefully at Tullamore Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tommie, parents Francis and Rose Anne, brothers Sean, Frank, Dan, Bartley & sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary Slevin (New York), Rosemary Keegan (Ballinasloe), sisters-in-law Mollie Keegan & Margaret Dolan, brothers-in-law Felix & John. Beloved by her many nieces, nephews, friends & family.

Reposing at her home N39R773 today Thursday 8th from 3-8pm with Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Legga, on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnacliffe Cemetery. House private outside of reposing times, please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the National Cochlea Transplant Unit, Beaumount Hospital, Dublin.

Georgina McCormack (nee Wright) Currabawn, Drumlish, Longford

Suddenly, at her residence. Predeceased by her sons Dara and Thomas. Sadly missed by her loving husband Thomas, daughters Tammy Jo, Ashley, Georgina Jnr., sons Killian and Glenn, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, sons in law, daughters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her today Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Drumlish for funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by Cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 1pm. Family time outside of reposing times.

May they all Rest in Peace.