Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, August 12, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Maureen Hamilton (née Oates), Sracomer, Dromahair, Leitrim



Hamilton, Maureen (nee Oates) Sracomer, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, August 11th 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vinnie Hamilton and loving sister of the late Nina Gilmartin. Dearly missed by her daughters Mary and Patricia, son Vincent, daughter-in-law Rachel, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren David, Leah, James, Michael, Lily Rose and John, her dearest sister Josephine (Kilgariff), nieces, nephews and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

P.J Moran, St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



P.J Moran (Retired Army 19th Battalion), St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 11th August 2019 (Peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maura, daughter Elaine, granddaughter Roisin, his parents John and Kathleen and brother John Francis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Paddy, Anthony, Raymond and Nigel, daughters Marlinda, Kathleen, Michelle and Joanne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 21 adored grandchildren,his partner Cora, brothers Michael, Bertie and Martin, sisters Joan, Catherine, Mary, Frances and Maggie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home today, Monday, from 3 o'clock until 7 o'clock and on Tuesday from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4 o'clock on Tuesday evening, please. Family flowers ony, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Francis Mc Gowan, Shasgar, Rossinver, Leitrim



Francis Mc Gowan, Shasgar, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Monday evening from 5pm to 6.15pm with removal to St Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Rossinver Cemetery.

Joseph Patrick Prunty, Church St., Cootehill, Cavan / Belturbet, Cavan



Formerly of Cornagrove, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James and Ann, brother Oliver, sisters Anna Maria, Christina, Margaret, Kathleen, Sheila, Bernadette and his loving partner Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, on Wednesday next August 14th from 1pm followed by Prayer Service and Cremation at 3pm. Memorial Mass and interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

Sean Clarke, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Sean Clarke, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim (Retired Cattle Dealer and Farmer) on Saturday 10th August 2019 at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife, Eileen, sons, Johnny, Alan and Kenneth, daughter Caroline, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers, Martin and Tom Charlie and extended family. Funeral Mass in St Bridget's Church, Drumcong, on Monday 12th August at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Lynch, The Plains, Carrowmore, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Sean Lynch, The Plains, Carrowmore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on 10th August 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in Sligo University Hospital. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England

Peacefully in Birmingham, Jim's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar and his burial will be in Saint Naile's Cemetery Kinawley. Funeral arrangements later.

Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, suddenly on the 3rd of August 2019. Funeral arrangements to follow. Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Funeral arrangements later.

Michael Leydon, 1 Forest View, Kilsheelan, Tipperary / Knockvicar, Roscommon / Blackrock, Dublin

At home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness borne with great strength and dignity. Pre-deceased by his dearly departed son David, mother Teresa, father Patrick, sisters Rosaleen and Mary and his brothers Seamus and Josie. Much loved and devoted husband of Monica (Nee Grennan) and father of Aideen (Sheehan). Michael will be sorely missed by his heartbroken wife, daughter, son-in-law Donncha, cherished grandchildren Tadhg and Ruadhan, Astrid (partner of the late David), brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at the family home, 1 Forest View, Kilsheelan (Eircode E91 H9L2) on Monday (12th Aug) from 4pm to 8pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Tuesday morning (13th Aug) to St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield (Kilsheelan) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.