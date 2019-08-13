Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, August 13, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Brian O'Boyle, Naas, Kildare/Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Brian O'Boyle, Naas, Co. Kildare / Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly, Saturday 10th of August. Predeceased by his father Gerry and nephew Rían Shortall. Dearly missed by his loving wife Ruth, son Jim, daughter Orla, mother Mary, sisters Aileen Conlon (Carrick-on-Shannon), Grainne Boyce (Dublin) and Sheelagh Shortall (Dublin), brothers Sean (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Darragh (Leitrim Village), mother in law Bertha Patterson, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, large circle of friends and work colleagues (Bus Eireann). Reposing at his mother's residence, Park Drive, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday, 14th of August, from 4pm to 9pm with removal on Thursday morning to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

Maureen Hamilton (née Oates), Sracomer, Dromahair, Leitrim

Hamilton, Maureen (nee Oates) Sracomer, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, August 11th 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vinnie Hamilton and loving sister of the late Nina Gilmartin. Dearly missed by her daughters Mary and Patricia, son Vincent, daughter-in-law Rachel, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren David, Leah, James, Michael, Lily Rose and John, her dearest sister Josephine (Kilgariff), nieces, nephews and friends. Reposing at Fowley's Funeral Home, Dromahair, on Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, Dromahair, arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Carrowcrin Cemetery.

P.J. Moran, St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

P.J Moran (Retired Army 19th Battalion), St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, Sunday 11th August 2019 (Peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Maura, daughter Elaine, granddaughter Roisin, his parents John and Kathleen and brother John Francis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Paddy, Anthony, Raymond and Nigel, daughters Marlinda, Kathleen, Michelle and Joanne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 21 adored grandchildren,his partner Cora, brothers Michael, Bertie and Martin, sisters Joan, Catherine, Mary, Frances and Maggie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at his home today, Tuesday from 2 o'clock until 4 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. House private from 4 o'clock on Tuesday evening, please. Family flowers ony, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Francis Mc Gowan, Shasgar, Rossinver, Leitrim

Francis Mc Gowan, Shasgar, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am at t Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan with burial afterwards in Rossinver Cemetery.

Joseph Patrick Prunty, Church St., Cootehill, Cavan / Belturbet, Cavan

Formerly of Cornagrove, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James and Ann, brother Oliver, sisters Anna Maria, Christina, Margaret, Kathleen, Sheila, Bernadette and his loving partner Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Lakelands Funeral Home, on Wednesday, August 14 from 1pm followed by Prayer Service and Cremation at 3pm. Memorial Mass and interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

Teresa O'Beirne, Gortnacloy, Elphin, Roscommon



At Sligo University Hospital. Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving partner Patrick (Harrington), her cherished children Sean and Amy, her parents Danny and Teresa, sisters Ann and Eileen, brothers Danny, Francis and Michael, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Wednesday (14th August) from 6pm with removal at 8.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Thursday (15th August) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Elphin.

Sean Lynch, The Plains, Carrowmore, Boyle, Roscommon

Sean Lynch, The Plains, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. 10th August 2019. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply mourned by his wife Caroline. Predeceased by his infant daughter Julie and infant son Micheal. Deeply mourned by daughter Lisa, son Damien, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Rory, Sean, Enda and Ailie, step-sister Josie and extended family. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday, 13th August, from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, 14th August, to arrive at St. Micheal’s Church, Cootehall for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery. House strictly private at all other times. Donations, if desired, to Sligo University Hospital c/o Higgins & Sons Funeral Directors. Family flowers only please.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England

Peacefully in Birmingham, Jim's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar and his burial will be in Saint Naile's Cemetery Kinawley. Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick Greenan, Burren, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Cavan / Belturbet, Cavan



Patrick Greenan, Burren, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan and formerly Staghall, Belturbet. Monday, 12th August, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Eugene. Beloved husband of June and dear father Patrick, Michelle, Patrice, Tracey, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren sisters Anna, Mary, Margaret and Breege and extended family and many friends. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan from 5pm to 9pm today, Tuesday. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilnavart at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The sudden death has occurred of Florence (Fongi) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 3rd of August 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving partner James, her heartbroken children Jennifer and Stephen, grandchildren Josh, Kelly, Izzy and Sienna, her brothers and sisters, Gerard, Patricia (Pat), Thomas, Patrick (Patsy), Bernie, Edel, David and Mary Theresa, her nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Florence will be reposing in Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, on Thursday 15th August from 3.30pm to 6.30pm arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Funeral Mass Friday 16th August at 11am with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

Michael Leydon, 1 Forest View, Kilsheelan, Tipperary / Knockvicar, Roscommon / Blackrock, Dublin

At home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness borne with great strength and dignity. Pre-deceased by his dearly departed son David, mother Teresa, father Patrick, sisters Rosaleen and Mary and his brothers Seamus and Josie. Much loved and devoted husband of Monica (Nee Grennan) and father of Aideen (Sheehan). Michael will be sorely missed by his heartbroken wife, daughter, son-in-law Donncha, cherished grandchildren Tadhg and Ruadhan, Astrid (partner of the late David), brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Removal on Tuesday morning (13th Aug) to St. Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield (Kilsheelan) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.