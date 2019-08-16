Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, August 16, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Daniel John Bohan, Shannon View, Rossy, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Suddenly in England. Beloved son of Michael and Judith, deeply regretted by his sister Emma and brother Michael, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grand uncle and aunt, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home on Friday 16th August from 7pm to 10pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Drumcong. Burial immediatly afterwards in Drumcong New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Liam Mc Girl Funeral Undertaker.

Mary Ann Warnock (née Gallagher) Kinlough, Leitrim



Formerly From Castlegal, Cliffoney. At Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of Sean, mother of Margaret, Maureen, John and Richard. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Helen and Helena and grandchildren. Reposing at the home of her son John and daughter-in-law Helen Warnock, Mill Road, Kinlough today Friday from 1pm until 5pm. Removal to St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11pm with burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. House private at all other times please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Padraig O'Gara, Cornameltha, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Padraig O'Gara, Cornameltha, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, Friday 16th August 2019 in Galway university Hospital, peacefully after a short illness bravely Bourne. Funeral arrangements to follow. Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen.

Samuel (Sam) Harkness Killeshandra, Cavan



Samuel (Sam) Harkness, Drumbullion, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Thursday, 15th August 2019. Peacefully at his residence. Sam will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Gillian, daughters Jane, Ruth and Rachel, sons-in-law Alan, Ken and Paul, grandchildren, Jimmy, relatives and all the family circle.

Funeral Service in Cavan Baptist Church, Crubany, Cavan H12 ND36 on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Drumkeeran Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. House private please.

Sean McHugh, Clontarf, Dublin / Swanlinbar, Cavan

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Mater Hospital Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Pauline, Deeply regretted by his brothers Fr Pat, Ben, Gabriel, Brendan, sisters Maura & Ann, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of Visitation of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Fairview, Dublin 3. Burial will take place afterwards in Killaduff Cemetery, Swanlinbar arriving at 4.30pm approx.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England

Peacefully in Birmingham, Jim's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar and his burial will be in Saint Naile's Cemetery Kinawley. Funeral arrangements later.

Florence (Fongie) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The sudden death has occurred of Florence (Fongi) Connolly, Felton Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon on the 3rd of August 2019. Deeply regretted by her loving partner James, her heartbroken children Jennifer and Stephen, grandchildren Josh, Kelly, Izzy and Sienna, her brothers and sisters, Gerard, Patricia (Pat), Thomas, Patrick (Patsy), Bernie, Edel, David and Mary Theresa, her nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass Friday 16th August at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Boyle with burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

May they all Rest in Peace.