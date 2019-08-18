Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, August 18, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Padraig O'Gara, Cornameltha, Boyle, Roscommon

Beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father to James, Padraig, Fergal, Colm, Ann Marie, Kathy, Cian and Turlough. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. No flowers, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Galway University Hospital Palliative Care Team.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm to 8pm on Sunday 18th August with family time only thereafter. Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am on Monday 19th of August, followed by burial in Assylyn Cemetery.

Noel Mulhern, Ballynamony and formerly Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Noel Mulhern, Ballynamony, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, New York and Florida. August 15th 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Jackie and Kathleen; Deeply loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre, daughters Sinéad, Deirdre and Aisling, sons-in-law David, Brad and Kevin, grandchildren Isabelle, Émilie, Caitlín, Maeve, Kenzie and Colin, brother John, sister Margaret Moolick, sister-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends from near and far.



Removal from his residence on Sunday evening arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, at 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11am followed by private Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Hospice Foundation, Morrison Chambers (4th Floor), 32 Nassau Street, Dublin 2, D02 YE06

Packie Joe McGarry, Annaghmacooleen, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Packie Joe McGarry, Annaghmacooleen, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 15th August 2019 peacefully at his residence. Pre-deceased by his parents Patrick and Catherine and his brothers-in-law; Tommy and Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Kathleen, son; Patrick and daughter; Mary, Mary’s partner; Mick Luby, grandchildren; Mikey, Ciara, Anthony, Lauren and Conor, brother-in-law; Peter, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Sunday (18th August) at 1.30pm in St Mary's Church, Cloone with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Luke’s Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors Cloone. Please note there will be no 10.00am Mass in Cloone on Sunday morning.

Jack MacSharry, Dublin / Rossinver, Leitrim

MacSharry, John James (Jack) – (Dublin and formerly of Rossinver, Leitrim) – August 16th, 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Elmhurst Nursing Home, beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Rose, George, Finola and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, sons-in-law Frank and Brian, daughters-in-law Elaine and Mary, grandchildren Janine, David, Lauren, Kate, Kevin, Barry, Grace, Claire, Rosie and Eoin, great-grandchildren Sadie and Rose, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Sunday (18th. August) from 3pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am in St. Brigid’s Church, Killester. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan and late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England

Peacefully in Birmingham, Jim's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church Swanlinbar and his burial will be in Saint Naile's Cemetery Kinawley. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.





