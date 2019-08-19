Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, August 19, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Rose McKeown (née McCaffrey), 31 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Fermanagh



McKeown, Rose (nee McCaffrey) 18 August 2019 at The Tilery Care Home, Florencecourt, late of 31 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh. Loving mother of Kieran (Cathy)(Waterford), Oonagh (London), Larry (Pauline)(Belcoo) and Carmel (Seamus)(Westport). Predeceased by her husband Laurence.

Reposing at her late residence on Monday from 2-9pm and Tuesday from 1-5pm. Remains leaving her late residence Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by loving sons and daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends.

Kathleen (Kay) BUGLER (née Regan), Navan Road, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



BUGLER (nee Regan) (Navan Road, Dublin 7 and formerly of Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) August 16th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at James Connolly Hospital. Kathleen (Kay), beloved wife of Michael (Mick), dear mother of Gráinne, Mark and the late Sharon and Pat, a devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren and sister of Pauline, Moya and the late Gerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements will be finalised on Monday (19th August).

Sr. Marie Fitzgerald, Dún Na Bó, Willowfield Rd., Ballinamore, Leitrim / Abbeyfeale, Limerick



Formerly of Clash Rd. Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors and staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by her parents Bridie and Joe, her sisters, Philly, Kate, Anne, Joan and her brother Richard. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Helen (Cleary), Nuala (Maher), Margaret (O'Connor), Carmel (O'Donoghue), Gerardine (O'Callaghan), her brothers Edward, Jack, Geoffrey, Garrett, Jim & Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, 16 Dún na Bó, Ballinamore, on Monday from 1-6pm with family time thereafter. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Padraig O'Gara, Cornameltha, Boyle, Roscommon

Beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father to James, Padraig, Fergal, Colm, Ann Marie, Kathy, Cian and Turlough. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. No flowers, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Galway University Hospital Palliative Care Team.Arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am on Monday 19th of August, followed by burial in Assylyn Cemetery.

Noel Mulhern, Ballynamony and formerly Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Noel Mulhern, Ballynamony, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, New York and Florida. August 15th 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Jackie and Kathleen; Deeply loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre, daughters Sinéad, Deirdre and Aisling, sons-in-law David, Brad and Kevin, grandchildren Isabelle, Émilie, Caitlín, Maeve, Kenzie and Colin, brother John, sister Margaret Moolick, sister-in-law Catherine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends from near and far. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 11am followed by private Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Hospice Foundation, Morrison Chambers (4th Floor), 32 Nassau Street, Dublin 2, D02 YE06

Jack MacSharry, Dublin / Rossinver, Leitrim

MacSharry, John James (Jack) – (Dublin and formerly of Rossinver, Leitrim) – August 16th, 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at Elmhurst Nursing Home, beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Rose, George, Finola and John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, children, sons-in-law Frank and Brian, daughters-in-law Elaine and Mary, grandchildren Janine, David, Lauren, Kate, Kevin, Barry, Grace, Claire, Rosie and Eoin, great-grandchildren Sadie and Rose, extended family, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10am in St. Brigid’s Church, Killester. Funeral thereafter to Dardistown Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.