Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, August 20, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Rose McKeown (née McCaffrey), 31 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Fermanagh

McKeown, Rose (nee McCaffrey) 18 August 2019 at The Tilery Care Home, Florencecourt, late of 31 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh. Loving mother of Kieran (Cathy)(Waterford), Oonagh (London), Larry (Pauline)(Belcoo) and Carmel (Seamus)(Westport). Predeceased by her husband Laurence.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 1-5pm. Remains leaving her late residence Tuesday evening at 6.30pm to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by loving sons and daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends.



Kathleen (Kay) BUGLER (née Regan), Navan Road, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

BUGLER (nee Regan) (Navan Road, Dublin 7 and formerly of Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) August 16th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at James Connolly Hospital. Kathleen (Kay), beloved wife of Michael (Mick), dear mother of Gráinne, Mark and the late Sharon and Pat, a devoted grandmother to her nine grandchildren and sister of Pauline, Moya and the late Gerry. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning (20th August) to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

Sr. Marie Fitzgerald, Dún Na Bó, Willowfield Rd., Ballinamore, Leitrim / Abbeyfeale, Limerick

Formerly of Clash Rd. Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. Peacefully in the loving care of the Doctors and staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by her parents Bridie and Joe, her sisters, Philly, Kate, Anne, Joan and her brother Richard. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Helen (Cleary), Nuala (Maher), Margaret (O'Connor), Carmel (O'Donoghue), Gerardine (O'Callaghan), her brothers Edward, Jack, Geoffrey, Garrett, Jim & Paddy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, her Mercy Community, Ballinamore and the Mercy Sisters of the Northern Province, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Mary McGowan, Laughta, Kinlough, Leitrim



Remains reposing at the residence of her son Vincie and daughter-in-law Maureen McGowan, Laughta, Kinlough, on Tuesday from 12 -8 pm. Removal of remains on Wednesday morning, to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.