Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, August 23, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Mary Mc Guinness (née McSharry) Lisniskea, Rossinver, Leitrim



Mary McGuinness (nee McSharry) Lisniskea, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Aras Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Helen and Ann (New York) predeceased by her brother James Phil.

Remains reposing at Aras Breffni on Thursday evening from 5.15pm to 6.15pm with removal to St. Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Rossinver Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Breffni Patient Comfort Fund.

Aideen McLoughlin (née O'Connor), Carrickleitrim formerly of Srabrick, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Aideen McLoughlin (née O’Connor) Carrickleitrim, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim, formerly of Srabrick. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her son Gerry and granddaughter Tara. Sadly missed by her loving husband Francie, her daughters Maire McGrail (Ballinaglera) and Fionnuala, her sons Joseph and Enda, by her son in law Pat, daughters in law Mary and Evelyn, her sister Brid (Scotland), niece Bernadette (San Francisco) her grandchildren Eimear, Patrick, Niall, Clíona, Jordan, Aoife, Aine and Eoghan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm with removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Michael Creegan, Drumkeeran, Rossan., Aughavas, Leitrim



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, brothers Seamus & P.J., sisters Maureen (McGirl), & Vera (Murtagh), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, N41XE39, on Saturday from 3-5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm, followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery.

Mary McGuinness, Lisniskea, Rossinver

Mary McGuinness (nee McSharry) Lisniskea, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Aras Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Helen and Ann (New York) predeceased by her brother James Phil.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St. Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan with burial afterwards in Rossinver Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Breffni Patient Comfort Fund.

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England. Peacefully, in Birmingham. Jim's remains will repose at his niece Ann's residence, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, on Friday from 3pm to 6pm. House private at all other times. His remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, on Friday at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am and burial afterwards in Saint Naile's Old Cemetery, Kinawley.

Derek Tushingham, Clooneragh, Strokestown

August 21st, 2019 (peacefully) at Mullingar Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Kathleen. Sadly missed by his relatives, neighbours and friends. Service in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday (August 23rd) at 11.20am.

May they all Rest in Peace.