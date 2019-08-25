Leitrim deaths - Sunday, August 25, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Daniel McCrossan, Derry / Mohill, Leitrim



Daniel McCrossan, Academy Road, Derry following a short illness. Predeceased in June by his twin brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving parents Paddy and Mary (nee Reynolds), Drumdoo, Eslin and Cappagh, Mohill, also missed by his brothers Darren, Raymond and Nathan, sisters Donna and Serena, nephew and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles including Michael Reynolds, Ussaun (Mohill), Peadar (Cappagh, Mohill) and Sean (Clooncarne, Bornacoola). Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Glancy, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Joe Glancy, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. August 22nd 2019, (suddenly) at University Hospital Sligo. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Tom and John; Deeply regretted by his brother Jim and sister Mary O’Hara, brother-in-law Noel, nephews Kevin and Noel, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home today, Sunday, August 25th, from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery.

Michael Creegan, Drumkeeran, Rossan, Aughavas, Leitrim

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, brothers Seamus & P.J., sisters Maureen (McGirl), & Vera (Murtagh), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass today, Sunday at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford, followed by burial in Ballinamuck new cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.