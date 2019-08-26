Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, August 26, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Eamon Dolan, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Dolan Eamon, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Co. Meath C15 RC82 and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, 25th August 2019. Peacefully, at Saint Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Mona and loving father of Ray and Paul. Devoted grandfather of Rachel, Laura, Conor and Alannah. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3 pm to 6 pm (House private at all other times, please). Removal on Tuesday evening to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim (C15 NC59), arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Saint Loman's Cemetery Trim. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Saint Francis Hospice or an act of kindness performed in his memory.

Daniel McCrossan, Derry / Mohill, Leitrim

Daniel McCrossan, Academy Road, Derry following a short illness. Predeceased in June by his twin brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving parents Paddy and Mary (nee Reynolds), Drumdoo, Eslin and Cappagh, Mohill, also missed by his brothers Darren, Raymond and Nathan, sisters Donna and Serena, nephew and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles including Michael Reynolds, Ussaun (Mohill), Peadar (Cappagh, Mohill) and Sean (Clooncarne, Bornacoola). Funeral will take place in Derry on Tuesday.

Joe Glancy, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Joe Glancy, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. August 22nd 2019, (suddenly) at University Hospital Sligo. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Tom and John; Deeply regretted by his brother Jim and sister Mary O’Hara, brother-in-law Noel, nephews Kevin and Noel, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery.

Elizabeth Rennick (née Noone), Drumliffe, Redhills, Cavan / Strokestown, Roscommon



Elizabeth Rennick (nee Noone) Drumliffe, Redhills, Co. Cavan and formerly Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Sunday August 25th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, Beloved wife of the late Tommy Rennick. Sadly missed by her loving son Ronan and daughter Sinéad, daughter in law Mary, her adored grandchildren Cathal, Stuart, Niamh and Rebecca, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and many friends. Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Tuesday evening from 5pm until removal at 7.15pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyhaise, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

May they all Rest in Peace.