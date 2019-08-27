Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, August 27, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Catherine McGarry (née Murnaghan), Sherwood Avenue, Kingsthorpe, Northamptonshire and formerly of, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Catherine McGarry (nee Murnaghan) of Sherwood Avenue, Kingsthorpe, Northamptonshire and formerly of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, Ireland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Northampton General Hospital on the 17th August 2019. Catherine, beloved wife of Ronan and loving mother to Kieran and Casey will be sadly missed also by her mother Margaret, brother Michael, aunts, uncle, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Kevin Matthew’s Funeral Home on 1-5 Balmoral Road, Northampton, NN2 6 LA, from 3-5pm on Tuesday 27th August. Funeral Mass in Northampton Cathedral, Kingsthorpe Road, NN2 6AG at 09:30 on Wednesday 28th August, followed by burial at Kingsthorpe Cemetery. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to the Crohn’s and Colitis UK charity. Donations can be made online or through Kevin Matthew's Funeral Home.

Mary (Cissie) Duffy (née Kilkenny), Breanross South, Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim



Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Packie. Surrounded by her loving family, daughters Mary, Anne, Eileen, Paula and Ita, son Pat, sons-in law Mark Lewis (Melbourne, Australia), Maurice Shanley (Annaduff) and John Reynolds (Corduff, Cloone), daughter-in- law Caitriona, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence (EirCode - N41 FK71) today, Tuesday from 12 o'clock to 5pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh at 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Farnaught Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Farnaught/Gortletteragh Cemetery Funds c/o Whitney's Undertakers.

Eamon Dolan, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Dolan Eamon, Blackfriary, Navan Road, Trim, Co. Meath C15 RC82 and formerly Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, 25th August 2019. Peacefully, at Saint Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Mona and loving father of Ray and Paul. Devoted grandfather of Rachel, Laura, Conor and Alannah. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3 pm to 6 pm (House private at all other times, please). Removal on Tuesday evening to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim (C15 NC59), arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am. Burial immediately afterwards in Saint Loman's Cemetery Trim. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Saint Francis Hospice or an act of kindness performed in his memory.

Daniel McCrossan, Derry / Mohill, Leitrim

Daniel McCrossan, Academy Road, Derry following a short illness. Predeceased in June by his twin brother Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving parents Paddy and Mary (nee Reynolds), Drumdoo, Eslin and Cappagh, Mohill, also missed by his brothers Darren, Raymond and Nathan, sisters Donna and Serena, nephew and nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles including Michael Reynolds, Ussaun (Mohill), Peadar (Cappagh, Mohill) and Sean (Clooncarne, Bornacoola). Funeral will take place in Derry on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Rennick (née Noone), Drumliffe, Redhills, Cavan / Strokestown, Roscommon

Elizabeth Rennick (nee Noone) Drumliffe, Redhills, Co. Cavan and formerly Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Sunday August 25th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital, Beloved wife of the late Tommy Rennick. Sadly missed by her loving son Ronan and daughter Sinéad, daughter in law Mary, her adored grandchildren Cathal, Stuart, Niamh and Rebecca, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all her relatives and many friends. Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan on Tuesday evening from 5pm until removal at 7.15pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyhaise, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Vincent White, Corryline, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death has occurred of Vincent White, Corryline, Newtownforbes, County Longford, Monday 26th August 2019, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Ruskey. Predeceased by his brothers William, Thomas and George, sisters Ellie, Mai and Martha. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret Hughes, nephews Thomas (Bundoran), Martin, Kevin, Gerry, John (Dublin) and Thomas (Kerry), nieces Olivia, Carmel, and Mary (Mohill), Teresa (Mayo), Doreen, Angie (England) and Anna (Kerry), cousins, relatives, and good friends. Reposing in Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Ruskey (Eircode N41 YE03) this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock followed by removal to Saint Mary's Church, Newtownforbes arriving a 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.

Brigid Carmel Philpott (née Glancy), Martry, Elphin, Roscommon



llford, Essex, England and late of Martry, Elphin, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy, Sean and Haulie, sisters Sr. Julianna and Evelyn. Carmel will be sadly missed by her daughters Carolyn and Jennifer, grandchildren Matthew and Nicola, sons-in-law Paul and Brett, sister-in-law Sheila, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Elphin, on Wednesday (28th August) at 11am. Interment of ashes aftewards in Creeve Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.