Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, August 29, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael Farrell, 23 Beechmount Park, Newry, Down / Dromod, Leitrim



Farrell (Newry) (formerly Esker, Dromod, Co. Leitrim) died 28th August 2019, peacefully, at Daisy Hill Hospital. Michael Francis R.I.P., beloved husband of Valentine and much loved father of Mary and Pauline. His remains will be removed from his home 23 Beech-mount Park, Rathfriland Road, on Thursday at 5:30 pm to arrive at St Patrick & Colman's Cathedral for 6:00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10:30 am. Interment afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandsons Aidan and Thomas, son in law Damien brother Hubert, sisters Anne, Mary, Eileen and Christine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

Kathleen (Kitty) Tuohy (Nee McLoughlin), Ardcolum, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Duleek, Meath

Kathleen (Kitty) Tuohy (Nee McLoughlin) peacefully in the wonderful care of St Phelims Nursing Home, Dromahair, Beloved wide of the late Patrick, Duleek, Co Meath. Loving mother to Bridget, John, Patricia and Anthony, sister to Joe McLoughlin, Una and Stephen, Sons in law Padraig and Andrew, Daughter in law Mary, Grandchildren Kieran, Emma, Megan and Brendan, Sisters in law Nora and Kathleen, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today Thursday the 29th at 6pm in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Burial on Friday in Duleek at 2pm in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Duleek, Co Meath.



Terence (Terry) McManus, Greagh, Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully at the Mater Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his partner Kay (Egan), his daughter Angela and son Brian, his granddaughters Rhianna and Megan, his sisters Phil, Kath, Liz & Madge, brothers John & Noel, sisters-in law, brothers- in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday 29th August at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation Heart & Lung Transplant Ward, c/o Smiths Funeral Directors or any Family Member. House private at all times please.

Margaret Sheridan (nee McNaboe), Fyhora, Moyne, Co. Longford

Margaret Sheridan (nee McNaboe), Fyhora, Moyne, Co. Longford, Monday 26th August, 2019. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph's Hospital, Longford. Pre-deceased by her husband Joseph and sister Philomena. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Pat and Joseph, daughters Anne and Elizabeth, sons in law Cyril and Donal, daughters in law Elizabeth and Louise, sister May and grandchildren Eanna, Aoife, Oisin, Liam, Karl and Tia and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St. Francis Church, Moyne, at 11 o'clock with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only by request.

Val Glancy, Dangan, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret, sisters Vera Feeney (USA), Maura Cox (Cloontuskert) and his niece Deirdre Feeney (USA). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers Padraig (USA) and Terry (UK), his sisters Margaret (Australia), Valerie (UK) and Phyllis (UK), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially his dear friend Margaret. Reposing at McHugh’s Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Thursday, August 29th, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Roma Bruen-Manuel - (Dubai UAE and late of The Philippines)

August 8th 2019 (Suddenly) in Dubai; Roma. Cherished wife of Darren and mother of Iollan. She will be very sadly missed by her husband and son, her parents, brother and sisters, her mother-in-law Bernie (Ballinagare) father-in-law Fintan (Ballinagare) her sister-in-law Tara & her husband Noel (Mc Tiernan, Cootehall) her cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends in Ireland, Dubai and the Philippines. Mass of the Resurrection Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballinagare. Burial will take place at a later stage in the Philippines.

May they all Rest in Peace.