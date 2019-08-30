Deaths in Leitrim - Friday, August 30, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Carmel O'Shaughnessy (née Cunningham), Leas Na Mara, Ballymoneen Rd., Knocknacarra, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Formerly of Corrigeen, Eslin, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Galway Hospice in the presence of her loving husband Rory; sadly missed by her daughters Ruby May and Sophie, her parents John and Mary Cunningham, sister Pauline and her Partner Gerard Cox, brother Thomas and his partner Laura, nieces, nephew, mother-in-law and father-in-law Michael and Veronica O'Shaughnessy ( Corrandulla), sister-in-law Laura, aunts, uncles, cousins, her work colleagues at Peter Mark Terryland, her wide circle of friends and neighbours. Reposing at St. Anthony's Room within the Church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this evening Friday from 5pm removal at 7pm to the adjoining Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.15am, burial afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery. House private, no flowers, donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.

Sarah McGovern (née O'Flynn), Carnmore, Oranmore, Galway / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



(Formerly Rockville, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon) (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family; dearly beloved wife of P.J. (Packie) and much loved mother of Lisa Fitzsimons, Niall, Emer O’Murchu and the recently deceased Sinéad Hynes. Sadly missed by her husband, son and daughters, sons-in-law Michael, Glen and Ronan and by Kerri and her adored grandchildren Luke, Alanna, Elise and Ella, sisters and brothers Molly, Pauline, Michael, Kathy, Josephine, Patrick, Liam, Martina and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at ‘Sioraiocht’ within the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway on Friday, 30th August from 4.00p.m. to 7 p.m. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 31st August at 10.30 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Michael Farrell, 23 Beechmount Park, Newry, Down / Dromod, Leitrim

Farrell (Newry) (formerly Esker, Dromod, Co. Leitrim) died 28th August 2019, peacefully, at Daisy Hill Hospital. Michael Francis R.I.P., beloved husband of Valentine and much loved father of Mary and Pauline. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10:30 am. Interment afterwards in Monkshill Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandsons Aidan and Thomas, son in law Damien brother Hubert, sisters Anne, Mary, Eileen and Christine, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.



Kathleen (Kitty) Tuohy (Nee McLoughlin), Ardcolum, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Duleek, Meath

Kathleen (Kitty) Tuohy (Nee McLoughlin) peacefully in the wonderful care of St Phelims Nursing Home, Dromahair, Beloved wide of the late Patrick, Duleek, Co Meath. Loving mother to Bridget, John, Patricia and Anthony, sister to Joe McLoughlin, Una and Stephen, Sons in law Padraig and Andrew, Daughter in law Mary, Grandchildren Kieran, Emma, Megan and Brendan, Sisters in law Nora and Kathleen, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and a large circle of friends. Burial on Friday in Duleek at 2pm in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Duleek, Co Meath.

Val Glancy, Dangan, Kilmore, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents James and Margaret, sisters Vera Feeney (USA), Maura Cox (Cloontuskert) and his niece Deirdre Feeney (USA). He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing brothers Padraig (USA) and Terry (UK), his sisters Margaret (Australia), Valerie (UK) and Phyllis (UK), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially his dear friend Margaret. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 30th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Roma Bruen-Manuel - (Dubai UAE and late of The Philippines)

August 8th 2019 (Suddenly) in Dubai; Roma. Cherished wife of Darren and mother of Iollan. She will be very sadly missed by her husband and son, her parents, brother and sisters, her mother-in-law Bernie (Ballinagare) father-in-law Fintan (Ballinagare) her sister-in-law Tara & her husband Noel (Mc Tiernan, Cootehall) her cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends in Ireland, Dubai and the Philippines. Mass of the Resurrection Saturday morning at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Ballinagare. Burial will take place at a later stage in the Philippines.

May they all Rest in Peace.