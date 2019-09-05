Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, September 5, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Alan Crowe, Leer, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Alan Crowe, of Leer, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, 4th September, 2019 tragically following an accident. Beloved son of James and Carmel. Predeceased by his brother Ian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents, his brother David, sisters Diane and Laura, grandmother Lily Crowe (Dromad), uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and friends. House private please. Funeral arrangements later.

Anita Concannon (nee Parkes), Rusheen Woods, Knocknacarra, Galway & formerly of Leixlip, Co Kildare and Dromahair, Leitrim

September 4th 2019. Passed away peacefully. Sadly missed by her husband Padraic and family, Niall, Sheena, Derval, Tara and Aoife, daughter in law Helen, sons in law, Anthony, Morgan and Colm, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.m Reposing at St Anthony’s Room adjoining St John The Apostle Church, Knocknacarra (Eircode H91 W0H4), on this Friday, (September 6th) evening from 5.00 o'c. with Removal at 6.30 o'c. to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Saturday (September 7th) at 11.00 o'c. with Burial afterwards in Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to COPE Galway.

Michael McGowan, Moher, Rooskey, Leitrim



Michael McGowan, Moher, Dromod Road, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim September 4th 2019 (peacefully) following a short illness at Sligo University Hospital, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Connolly) and dear father of Lisa, Collette, Marie and Michéal and adoring grandad to Ryan and William, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Noel and Jody, son-in-law Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his home Thursday from 5pm to 9pm and again on Friday from 1pm to 5pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, (Eircode: N41 E421), to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to 'Short Stay Unit' Sligo University Hospital C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in church.

Michael Larry Browne, Sligo Town, Sligo / Tallaght, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

(Peacefully), in the loving care of Costello’s Private Nursing Home, Ballyleague. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. He will be very sadly missed by his son Michael, daughter Barbara, brothers Rev. Fr Raymond P.P. and Aidan, sister Louise, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11 o’c St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House. Burial afterwards in Sligo town Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.