Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, September 6, 2019

he following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Alan Crowe, Leer, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Alan Crowe, of Leer, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, 4th September, 2019 tragically following an accident. Beloved son of James and Carmel. Predeceased by his brother Ian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents, his brother David, sisters Diane and Laura, grandmother Lily Crowe (Dromad), uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and friends. House private please.

Funeral service will take place on Saturday, 7th of September at 4pm to St. Ann’s Church of Ireland, Annaduff followed by interment to the adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Anita Concannon (nee Parkes), Rusheen Woods, Knocknacarra, Galway & formerly of Leixlip, Co Kildare and Dromahair, Leitrim

Passed away peacefully. Sadly missed by her husband Padraic and family, Niall, Sheena, Derval, Tara and Aoife, daughter in law Helen, sons in law, Anthony, Morgan and Colm, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.m Reposing at St Anthony’s Room adjoining St John The Apostle Church, Knocknacarra (Eircode H91 W0H4), on this Friday, (September 6th) evening from 5pm. with Removal at 6.30pm to adjoining church. Funeral Mass on Saturday (September 7th) at 11am. with Burial afterwards in Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to COPE Galway.



Michael McGowan, Moher, Rooskey, Leitrim

Michael McGowan, Moher, Dromod Road, Rooskey, Co. Leitrim September 4th 2019 (peacefully) following a short illness at Sligo University Hospital, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Connolly) and dear father of Lisa, Collette, Marie and Michéal and adoring grandad to Ryan and William, sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Noel and Jody, son-in-law Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his home today Friday from 1pm to 5pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, (Eircode: N41 E421), to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to 'Short Stay Unit' Sligo University Hospital C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in church.

Alice McIntyre (née Nee Dowdican), The Mall, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Peacefully at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Reposing at her late residence today, Friday, from 12 noon to 9 pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ballyshannon. Family flowers only, donations to the Shiel Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o of John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran or any family member.

Michael Clancy, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough, Leitrim



Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral in St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough this morning Friday at 11am followed by burial in St. Aidan’s Cemetery.

Alice Reynolds (née Gavigan), Carraigingear, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Alice Reynolds (nee Gavigan), Carraigingear, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, sons Joseph, John, Francis & Philip, daughters Siobhan, Eilís & Aisling, brothers John & Jim, Ballyshannon, Brendan, Washington and Frank, New Jersey, sisters Sheila & Eileen, Ballyshannon, Mary Herity, Bundoran and Kate Doherty, Kinlough, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Remains reposing at her home on Friday evening from 2.30pm to 8pm. Removal Saturday morning to St. Clare's Church, Manorhamilton to arrive for 11:30am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Ward at Sligo University Hospital. House private to family on Saturday morning please.

Mai Flynn (née Cullen), Shannon View, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Granard, Longford



Mai Flynn (nee Cullen), Shannon View, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon and formerly Granard, Co. Longford, September 5th 2019 (peacefully) at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Ambrose. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine McLoughlin (Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon), Anita McLoughlin (Cortober) and Tara Keane (Ballinwing, Leitrim Village), son Andrew (Bangor-Erris, Co. Mayo), sons-in-law Eamon, Kevin and James, daughter-in-law Lorraine, grandchildren Mark, Ryan, Amy, Meg, Eve, Ava, Paddy, Abbey, Millie, Amber, Mabel, Lauren, Edie and Callum, brother Eddie (Longford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Anita and son-in-law Kevin (Cortober) on Saturday from 12-4pm with removal to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at 1.30pm with funeral afterwards to Drumlion Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.