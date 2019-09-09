Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 9, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bridget Rose (Betty) Galligan, Dromore, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully, at her residence, Saturday 7th September. Pre-deceased by her brothers Pete and Thomas and her sister Jannie. She will be sadly missed by her sister Mary U.S.A., her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Monday 9th September, from 1pm until 5pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Monday evening to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Daniel (Don) Frawley, 8 Chapel Street, Boyle, Roscommon / Dun Laoghaire, Dublin

Peacefully, in Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed and much loved by his daughters Ave, Marian, Edwina and their mother Nora Tivenan, son's Michael, Danny and daughter Donna. Predeacesed by his brother Michael. Sister Joan and brother Tony (Australia) sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Ben, Alannah, Hugo, Aiden and Sasha, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 12pm at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle.

May they all Rest in Peace.