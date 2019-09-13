Deaths in Leitrim, Friday, September 13, 2019

Patrick (Paddy) Murphy, Glostermin, Gorvagh, Fenagh, Leitrim



Peacefully at his home. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, his daughters Margaret, Kathleen (Kelly), Lorraine (Bohan), his son Philip, sister Bernadette, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, his beloved grandchildren, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at his home this Friday from 2pm until 5 pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Friday evening arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Gregory McGovern, Cormeen, Ballyconnell, Cavan



Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Frank & Sean, sister Breege, nephews, nieces, relatives & large circle of friends. Reposing at his residence today (Friday) from 2pm until 10pm and on Saturday from 12 noon until 3pm. Removal on Saturday evening arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Ballyconnell at 5:30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Boyce (née Doyle) Ballinasmalla, Claremorris, Mayo / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Late of Luton, Bedfordshire, UK. Peacefully at the Claremount Nursing Home. Removal to St. Colman’s Church today Friday morning, arriving at 10.45am for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

Patrick Reilly, Teemore, Fermanagh / Enniskillen, Fermanagh



Reilly (Enniskillen) 28 August 2019, unexpectedly in England, Pat, formerly Teemore, dear father of Roisin Gallagher (Raymond), Siobhan (Raphael) Patrick (Jemma) and Aodh (Sarah) and husband of late Maggie RIP. Remains reposing at his sister Mary’s home, 7 Killynure Wood, Enniskillen BT74 6FR from 12.00 noon this Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive for 10.00am Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Teemore. Burial after in adjoining cemetery.