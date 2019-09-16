Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 16, 2019

Paddy Duignan, Summerhill Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Annaduff, Leitrim



Paddy Duignan, Summerhill Court, Carrick on Shannon and formerly Annaduff, Co. Leitrim, September 15th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, predeceased by his son Conan, beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Dolores, Siobhan, Fergus, Irene, Andrea and Odran, sadly missed by his loving wife family, brother Liam, sisters Maureen, Lily, Sheila, Bernadette, and Dotie, sons-in-law Paschal, Paul and James, daughter-in-law Samantha, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, his thirteen grandchildren and his two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his home Monday from 5pm to 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrick on Shannon at 11.50 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to palliative care at St. Patrick’s Hospital C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in church.

Kelly (née Doherty) Maureen, Lough Rynn, Mohill, Co.Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jack and formerly of Main Street, Mohill. Peacefully at home in her 99th year, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mother of John, Ciaran, Imelda, Berna and Rory, and sister of Agnes and the late Christina and Kay. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law Jerry and Martin, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Jill, Jennifer, Clodagh, Michael, Lisa, Johnnie, Sarah, Andrew, Áine and Eoin, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Removal this Monday evening, 16th September at 7pm to St. Patrick's Church Mohill, followed by funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

May they Rest in Peace.