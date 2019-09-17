Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, September 17, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Gerard Maxwell, Kiltyhugh, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, his son Gary, daughter Sinéad, his daughter-in-law Moira, son-in-law Ronan, his beloved grandchildren Eva, Emily and Aidan, his sisters Philomena, Annmarie, Claire and Noelene, his brothers Seán and Tony, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home (N41 X718) on Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm. (House private at all other times please). Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan (N41 X324) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the patient comfort fund, Cavan General Hospital c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Paddy Duignan, Summerhill Court, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Annaduff, Leitrim

Paddy Duignan, Summerhill Court, Carrick on Shannon and formerly Annaduff, Co. Leitrim, September 15th 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, predeceased by his son Conan, beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Dolores, Siobhan, Fergus, Irene, Andrea and Odran, sadly missed by his loving wife family, brother Liam, sisters Maureen, Lily, Sheila, Bernadette, and Dotie, sons-in-law Paschal, Paul and James, daughter-in-law Samantha, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, his thirteen grandchildren and his two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrick on Shannon at 11.50 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to palliative care at St. Patrick’s Hospital C/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. Donation box in church.

Maureen Kelly (née Doherty), Lough Rynn, Mohill, Leitrim

Kelly (née Doherty) Maureen, Lough Rynn, Mohill, Co.Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jack and formerly of Main Street, Mohill. Peacefully at home in her 99th year, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mother of John, Ciaran, Imelda, Berna and Rory, and sister of Agnes and the late Christina and Kay. Sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law Jerry and Martin, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren Jill, Jennifer, Clodagh, Michael, Lisa, Johnnie, Sarah, Andrew, Áine and Eoin, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Church Mohill,, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House strictly private at all times.

May they Rest in Peace.