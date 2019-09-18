Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Gerard Maxwell, Kiltyhugh, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, his son Gary, daughter Sinéad, his daughter-in-law Moira, son-in-law Ronan, his beloved grandchildren Eva, Emily and Aidan, his sisters Philomena, Annmarie, Claire and Noelene, his brothers Seán and Tony, his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.Funeral Mass today Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Brigid’s Church, Corraleehan (N41 X324) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the patient comfort fund, Cavan General Hospital c/o Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.

Sr. Sylvia Parkes, Sisters of Mercy, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



Convent of Mercy Perris, California. Late of Dromahair Co. Leitrim and Convent of Mercy Sligo. In California. Sadly missed by her brothers: Vincent and Jackie, Sisters Yvonne (Stewart) and Eileen, Nephews, Nieces, Mercy Community, relatives and friends.

Cremation has taken place in California. Sr.Sylvia's ashes will repose at Our Lady of Mercy, 3 Saint Patrick's Avenue, Sligo from 3pm to 5.30pm on Friday. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11am on Saturday in Saint Anne's Church, Sligo with burial of ashes to follow in Sligo Cemetery.

May they Rest in Peace.





