Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, September 19, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Bernard (Bernie) McNiff, 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Dowra, Cavan



The death has occurred of Bernard (Bernie) McNiff, 2 Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Moneenterriff, Dowra, Co. Cavan peacefully at Sligo University Hospital Tuesday 17th September, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, predeceased by his son Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, Daughter Mary, son-in-law Noel, Grandsons Shane, Bryan and Cian, Grandaughter Lauren, his sister Bridget (Scotland), nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home at 2, Dowra Road, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim on Thursday 19th September from 4pm-9pm. Removal from his residence on Friday to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumshanbo new cemetery. House is private at all other times please.

Sr Sylvia Parkes, Sisters of Mercy, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim

Convent of Mercy Perris, California. Late of Dromahair Co. Leitrim and Convent of Mercy Sligo. In California. Sadly missed by her brothers: Vincent and Jackie, Sisters Yvonne (Stewart) and Eileen, Nephews, Nieces, Mercy Community, relatives and friends. Cremation has taken place in California. Sr. Sylvia's ashes will repose at Our Lady of Mercy, 3 Saint Patrick's Avenue, Sligo from 3pm to 5.30pm on Friday. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11am on Saturday in Saint Anne's Church, Sligo with burial of ashes to follow in Sligo Cemetery.

May they Rest in Peace.