Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, September 21, 2019

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Sean Donohoe, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Sean Donohoe, Sydney, Australia and formerly Bridge House, Gortamone, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim following a short illness. Eldest son of the late Frank and Pauline. Sean will be sadly missed by his loving wife Amanda, brothers Peter, Oliver and Declan, sisters Veronica (Beirne),Alice, Caroline (Burns) Cornafean and Paula, brothers in law Paul and Pat, sisters in law Eileen and Kim, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 27th September, in St. Charles' Church, Ryde, Sydney. A memorial Mass will be held in St. Mary's Church, Carrigallen at a later date.

Mary T. (Babby) Cullen, Dooard, Rossinver, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary T. (Babby) Cullen, Dooard, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim. Remains will repose at her residence on Saturday from 4pm until 9pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive in St. Aidan's Church, Ballaghmeehan on Sunday for 10 am Funeral Mass followed by interment in Rossinver New Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Bernadette (Bernie) Duffy (née Hill), Fyhora, Moyne, Longford / Cavan



Late of Stragella, Co. Cavan surrounded by her loving family following a short illness. Deeply regretted by her husband Farrell, sons Fergal, Ronan & Mel, daughters Orla & Marette, sister Rita Reilly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, niece & nephew.Reposing at her residence this Saturday from 2pm to 8pm and Sunday from 2pm to 8pm. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass in St. Francis’ Church, Moyne on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Surgical Ward One, Cavan General Hospital.

May the Rest in Peace.